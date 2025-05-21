Prudential Zenith Life Appoints New Chairman, MD

Prudential Zenith Life Insurance Limited, has announced the appointment of ‘Tokunboh Ishmael as the new Chairman of its Board of Directors.

The company also announced the appointment of Funmilayo Abimbola Omo, as its new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer.

It said these strategic appointments follow Prudential Plc’s recent acquisition of the remaining 49 shares in the company, marking a significant turning point as the group reinforces its commitment to Nigeria and the broader African market.

According to the company, the appointment of Ishmael and Omo signify a clear focus on leveraging strong leadership to drive the introduction of innovative and value-added insurance solutions and services to Prudential Zenith Life clients.

It further said it was expected to significantly bolster the company’s growth ambitions and solidify Prudential’s mission to be the most trusted partner and protector for today’s generations and the generations to come.

“We are delighted to welcome this exceptional leadership team at Prudential Zenith Life,” said CEO African Prudential Insurance, Emmanuel Aryee.

The appointments of both ‘Tokunboh Ishmael as Board Chair and Funmilayo Abimbola Omo as Managing Director/CEO demonstrate our commitment to investing in top-tier talent to realise our ambitions in Africa. We are confident that their combined expertise and strategic vision will drive PZL to new heights, delivering impactful and tailored insurance solutions that protect lives and empower futures across Nigeria,” The company stated.