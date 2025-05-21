Oladele Hails Tinubu, Yayi for Upgrading Federal Polytechnic Ilaro to University

A member of the Federal Character Commission (FCC) and prominent figure in the All Progressives Congress (APC ) in Ogun State, Hon. Kayode Oladele, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his Renewed Hope Agenda in Education and presidential assent upgrading the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro to a full fledged Federal University of Technology.

In a statement, Oladele said that by his assent approving the upgrade of the Polytechnic Ilaro to University of Technology, President Tinubu “has demonstrated once again, that his administration understands the importance of high standard education and robust educational roadmap as the main catalyst for national and human development.”

Oladele also praised the commendable efforts of Senator Olamilekan Adeola in ensuring the realization of the age-long yearning and aspiration of the people of Ogun West for equitable development and distribution of federal institutions in the State in accordance with the provisions of the Federal Character Commission Act.

“This upgrade marks yet another historic moment in our quest for justice, educational development and equitable distribution of infrastructure. It is a fulfillment of a promise and actualization of a collective aspiration aimed at ensuring fair and reasonable spread of government tertiary educational institutions in Ogun State. This is a journey that has taken us several years to accomplish but we thank God that today, the President has granted our wish through the great intervention of our distinguished Senator Adeola Yayi. History has been made as we now have a Federal University of Technology in Ogun West, the first of its kind”.

“As we revel in the joy of a new dawn, let us show gratitude to God Almighty for the good representation and visionary leadership of Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola Yayi at this time of our political trajectory and for granting Yayi the dexterity to begin the process of putting an end to our many years of marginalization, deprivation and neglect. We all can see the wonderful and unprecedented developments he has brought to Ogun West within just two years of his quality and impactful representation at the Senate. It can only be Yayi”.

Concluding, Hon. Oladele commends the efforts of all those that have supported Senator Adeola Yayi in achieving this historic feat including the Governor of the State, Prince Dapo Abiodun and the National Assembly for the passage of the Bill into law.

“I must also use this medium to congratulate the Paramount Ruler of Yewaland and Olu of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle and all other monarchs and the good people of Ogun West for witnessing this great moment in our lives as a people”.