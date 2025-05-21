Okpebholo: We’re Overhauling State Local Vigilante Corps to Check Kidnapping, Cultism

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City





The Edo State Government said it was overhauling the local vigilante group known as Edo State Security Corps to check the menace of cultism and kidnapping that is becoming rampant.

In recent times, the issue of kidnapping and cultism across Edo State has continue to create anxiety and draw concern among the people, the government stressed.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City on Tuesday, the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Paul Ohonbamu, said the overhauling is being handled by very senior retired military officers in the state, adding that Governor Monday Okpebholo was committed to eradicate or bring to the barest minimum, the twin challenges of kidnapping and cultism to ensure that expected investors into the state were not scared away.

Ohonbamu who also assured the people of the state that the full complement of the state executive council would soon be composed by the state governor, further noted: “On the issue of herdsmen, it is part of the training the vigilante is going through now, under those retired military officers. Once these ones are out, you will see a brand-new Edo State Security Corps which is to check kidnapping because from the point of entry, they will be stationed.”

On why the efforts in the state were not being felt unlike what other groups like Amotekun is doing in the West, the Commissioner said: “The reason the system in the South Western States is working is because there is synergy and that is what you will get now. But I praise our governor for his boldness.

“You see other governors lamenting, come to our aid, come to our aid but our governor is taking bold steps while others are complaining. He heard from the police; he bought brand new Hilux vans, 100 in number and gave to them and the other security operatives.

“He bought 1,000 power bikes for people to comb the bushes. He ensured there was arms mop up; they have collected illegal arms from people, about 5,000 recovered. He has put things in place that will make security agencies, you know, work effectively.

“The police need to also wake up and put on the confident badge of sovereignty to say, this is Nigerian Police Force, and we must stop what is happening, especially when you have a governor that is ready to support their operations

“Before now, you saw that the vigilante, the Edo State Security Corps was headed by different people in different cults. But this governor said no, it must be Ibadin and even Ibadin is not there now. Those who are arranging this present one, they are all retried very senior military officers. So, we all know what the man wants, he wants decency in the society.

“He is planning to turn the place into a portable paradise, bringing investors and when you now see some negatives that will dissuade people from coming. No, he does not want it and he has told the people so.”

On the full complement of the State Executive Council, Ohonbamu said “very soon the full exco will be constituted, the list was released but because of squabbles here and there and several people wanting their names to be there, the governor decided that the tribunal is still on.

“So let us finish everything, but very soon it will be done because I know that the list is ready and very soon the names will be released, and they will take off.”