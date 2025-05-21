NOA Rivers State Embarks on School Sensitisation Programme in Ahoada East, Omuma LGAs

As part of efforts to instill civic values and social responsibility in young Nigerians, the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Rivers State Directorate, has launched a robust school sensitization programme in selected local government areas of the state.

The sensitization outreach, held on the 14 and 19 May, covered schools in Ahoada East and Omuma local government areas, respectively.

The programme focused on promoting core national values and addressing critical issues affecting students and their communities.

Key themes addressed included the National Identity Project, the National Anthem and Symbols, the National Value Charter, security consciousness, personal and environmental hygiene, the dangers of sexual and drug abuse, the consequences of examination malpractice, the growing menace of the “get rich quick” syndrome, respect for authority and elders, fuel scooping hazards, and the importance of immunization.

The schools visited during the programme were Rivers State University, Ahoada Campus, G-Give International Technical School, and State School Umudu.

During these visits, the NOA team engaged both students and school management on ways to contribute positively to national development through character and civic responsibility.

In a separate engagement at State School Umudu, the Community Orientation and Mobilization Officer (COMO) led a session with teachers, emphasizing good work ethics, dedication to duty, and the crucial role educators play in nation-building.

Key officials who met during the programme included Dr. Boma Omubo-Pepple, Staff Students Adviser at Rivers State University Ahoada Campus; Mr. Godsgive Nwankwo, Proprietress of G-Give Int’l Technical School; and Mr. Stephen Nwankwo of State School Umudu.

This initiative underscores NOA’s commitment to nurturing a society that is orderly, responsible, and disciplined, a cornerstone for national harmony and sustainable development.