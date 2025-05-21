Nnadozie, Ajibade, Payne, 20 Others for Cameroon Friendlies

Super Falcons’ Head Coach Justine Madugu has invited a total of 23 players, among them captain Rasheedat Ajibade, goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, defender Michelle Alozie, midfielder Toni Payne and forward Rinsola Babajide, for the upcoming two friendly matches against the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon.

There are also defenders Osinachi Ohale, Oluwatosin Demehin and Shukurat Oladipo, midfielders Deborah Abiodun and Jennifer Echegini, and forwards Ifeoma Onumonu and Francisca Ordega.

The Falcons and the Lionesses will face off at the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne-Remo on Saturday, 31st May, before a second confrontation at the MKO Abiola Sports Complex in Abeokuta on Tuesday, 3rd June.

While the Falcons will use the matches as part of their preparations for the 13th Women Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Morocco, 5th – 26th July, the Lionesses will use the games to stay in shape for future challenges, having failed to qualify for this year’s Women AFCON finals.

All invited 23 players have been directed to arrive at the Am2pm Hotel in Ijebu-Ode on Monday, 26th May.

Nine-time champions Nigeria (they also won the two non-tournament-format competitions in 1991 and 1995) will be up against Tunisia, Algeria and Botswana in group B of the 13th Women AFCON in Morocco.

SUPER FALCONS FOR LIONESSES’ CHALLENGE:

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France); Linda Jiwuaku (Bayelsa Queens); Morufa Ademola (Edo Queens)

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Pachucha Club de Futbol, Mexico); Shukurat Oladipo (AS Roma, Italy); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Rofiat Imuran (London City Lionesses, England); Sikiratu Isah (Nasarawa Amazons); Oluwatosin Demehin (Galatasaray Sportive, Turkey); Miracle Usani (Edo Queens); Blessing Ilivieda (Bayelsa Queens)

Midfielders: Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Deborah Abiodun (Dallas Trinity, USA); Jennifer Echegini (Paris Saint Germain, France); Josephine Mathias (Nasarawa Amazons); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Amarachi Odoma (Edo Queens)

Forwards: Toni Payne (Everton Ladies, England); Francisca Ordega (Ittihad Ladies Club, Saudi Arabia); Olamide Bolaji (Remo Stars Ladies); Ifeoma Onumonu (Montpellier FC, France); Omorinsola Babajide (Coasta Adeje Tenerife Egatesa (Spain); Emem Essien (Edo Queens)