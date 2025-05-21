Nigerian Entrepreneurs Face Challenges in Global Market

Nigerian entrepreneurs are increasingly looking to make a mark in the global market, but they face significant challenges. Oghale Kadiri, a 25-year-old entrepreneur and founder of Rattan By Sandrah, a Lagos-based handbag company, shares her experiences.

Kadiri’s company, which specializes in made-in-Nigeria handbags using materials like faux leather, original leather, and indigenous materials like Aso oke and Ankara, has produced over 12,000 bags and served over 5,000 clients since its inception in 2019.

One of the key challenges Kadiri faces is managing her workforce. “Sometimes, having workers delay jobs can affect customer/seller relationships,” she notes. Design plagiarism is another issue she encounters, with her designs being used by other brands without credit.

Despite these challenges, Kadiri is working towards expanding her brand. Her goals include entering other African countries and potentially the European market, with a target of making at least 5,000 sales in 2025.

Kadiri’s motivation for pursuing entrepreneurship stems from her passion for her country and the potential she sees in Nigerian youths. She emphasizes the importance of staying authentic and focused for aspiring entrepreneurs, citing her own progress from a small start-up. “I started small, and even though I’m not fully where I hope to push the brand to, I’m 20x farther than where I came from,” she said.

Kadiri’s personal motto, “God is always in control,” reflects her approach to business. Her experiences provide insight into the opportunities and challenges faced by entrepreneurs in Nigeria’s developing business landscape.