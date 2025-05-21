NCC Hands Over Multidisciplinary ICT Park to Daura Varsity

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NUC) has handed over a multidisciplinary Information and Communication Technology (ICT) digital park to the management of the Federal University of Transportation Daura, Katsina State.

Situated in the university premises, the digital ICT park is equipped with a 100-seat capacity hall, 24-seater lounge with eight double computer workstations, five ICT hub halls, multiple workspaces and offices.

The Executive Vice-Chairman of the NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, while handing over the park to the university, said it was designed to promote innovation and digital entrepreneurship in the ICT sector, as well as the nation’s digital economy.

He added that the digital ICT park will also enhance research and development through the transformation of ideas into market-ready solutions that will help the institution in the pursuance of its digital development.

Maida said: “By situating this ICT park within the Federal University of Transportation, Daura, we are deliberately aligning our investment with the institution’s unique academic focus.

“Our goal is to create an ecosystem where state-of-the-art ICT infrastructure supports advanced education in railway engineering, logistics and transport management, while fostering cutting-edge research and skills development.

“The facility is designed to enable the integration of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) into the transport and mobility systems of the future.”

He stated that the ICT park was among the six “flagship digital infrastructure projects” built and inaugurated by the commission in order to accelerate ICT innovation, research and drive the growth of the nation’s digital economy.

He called on the management of the university and its host communities to embrace maintenance culture by ensuring the sustainability of the digital park in order to effectively serve the purpose it was meant for.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Umar Adam Katsayal, thanked the NCC for building the ICT park in the institution and promised to utilize it judiciously.