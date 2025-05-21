  • Wednesday, 21st May, 2025

Motor Insurance: Stakeholder, Operators Kick off Awareness Campaign 

Business | 36 minutes ago

Ebere Nwoji 

In  a deliberate effort  to ensure broader understanding  of benefits embedded in the Compulsory Third Party Motor Insurance when purchased from a genuine insurance underwriter and  to stop  the activities of fake motor insurance certificate sellers, the Nigeria Insurers Association (NIA), has kicked off a nationwide awareness campaign tagged, “Third-Party Motor Insurance Works: Get It, Use It.”

The campaign, which kicked off in Lagos, is spearheaded by the Insurers’ Committee through its Communication and Stakeholders Management Sub-committee.

Insurers’ committee is the biggest committee of the insurance sector made up of all insurance underwriting Chief Executive Officers and Management staff of National Insurance Committee (NAICOM). 

Speaking at a press briefing to announce the campaign take off, the sub-committee head and Managing Director Rex Insurance Limited, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu, said the three-week initiative would complement ongoing enforcement efforts by the Nigeria Police and drive mass sensitisation across the country.

“The aim is to educate motorists on the importance of buying authentic third-party insurance, where to get them, and how to verify their validity. The public should know that third-party policies can be verified instantly and are legally accepted across all ECOWAS countries. You don’t need to buy another policy once you cross borders,” she said.

In addition, she urged policyholders with legitimate claims to report through channels made available by NAICOM, the NIA, and the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), assuring that all verified complaints would be promptly addressed.

Highlighting the link between insurance uptake and financial inclusion, Nwachukwu stressed that increased compliance with third-party insurance requirements could significantly boost the nation’s insurance penetration rate.

