House C’ttee Canvasses Independent Probe Into 2025 UTME Errors

The House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education Examination Bodies has urged that an external inquiry be launched to investigate the human errors that disrupted the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

During a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, the Committee Chairman, Hon. Oforji Oboku, announced the Committee is collaborating with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on vital reforms to help restore the integrity of the examination system.

He revealed that a major reform under review includes assigning independent monitors across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones to promote openness and ensure accountability in subsequent UTME sessions.

“We extend our deepest apologies to the candidates, their families, and the general public. Such a disruption is without precedent in JAMB’s history and must not recur,” Oboku remarked.

He acknowledged the openness and apology of JAMB’s Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, but emphasized that the issues could have been avoided and highlighted broader systemic shortcomings.

“While the Registrar’s willingness to accept fault is commendable, we must be honest, this failure was preventable. Nigerian students and the education sector deserve far better,” he asserted.

Oboku emphasized the need for urgent reforms, stating the education sector cannot endure another crisis of this magnitude.

“The call for responsibility is immediate. The credibility of our educational framework is in jeopardy,” he warned.

The committee however reiterated its dedication to enforcing stronger oversight, initiating structural reforms, and restoring Nigerians’ trust in examination institutions.