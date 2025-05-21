GtextHoldings announces free mentorship to 17 businesses across Africa, US, UK, others

GtextHoldings has announced a free mentorship program to 17 qualified businesses across Africa, US, UK, UAE and Qatar to mark her 17th year anniversary in transforming lives and economies.

GtextHokdings is Africa’s leading conglomerate covering Real Estate, Agriculture, Technology, Education, Business consulting, E-commerce, Media and Entertainment.

The announcement was disclosed in a statement signed by Rana Ijaz Ahmad, the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the GtextHoldings on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the program will be a one-on-one mentorship with Dr. Stephen Akintayo for 12 months and without gender, racial or religious barriers.

The statement also added that the free mentorship promises access to all his 40+ books, over 3,000 video materials, weekly one-on-one sessions, access to his contacts and network to help grow the business of the participants to, at least, 10 times its current size by December 2025.

Ahmad, however, reveals that certain application processes should be met to qualify for the free mentorship which include business must have achieved at least $100,000 in gross sales in the last 12 months, ten people must comment below the post to nominate the applicant, an email with evidence of the 10 nominees, a 3-minute video pitch telling about applicant and company, and proof that the business achieved $100,000 in sales in the last 12 months. Applicants should include personal profile and company profile, and send everything to info@stephenakintayo.com.

The statement also noted that, “In exchange, winners will be expected to volunteer in Dr. Stephen Akintayo’s projects. Winners will be announced online as applications close on 30th October 2025.

“If your business doesn’t meet the criteria but you still want mentorship, visit www.stephenakintayouniversity.com. If you don’t want this scholarship and would prefer to pay in full, call +2348180000618 or email products@stephenakintayo.com to apply directly for mentorship”.