Governor Sanwo-Olu Commends Charterhouse Lagos on Outstanding Educational Vision

Precious Ugwuzor

Charterhouse Lagos on Friday, 09, May 2025 welcomed His Excellency, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State, on a special visit to its state-of-the-art campus in Ogombo.

The Governor was accompanied by a distinguished delegation including Honourable Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Jamiu Tolani Alli-Balogun; Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr. Samuel Egube; Honourable Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, and His Royal Majesty, Oba Muslim Abiodun Ogunbo, Oba of Ogombo, among other esteemed dignitaries.

Together, they experienced first-hand the world-class learning environment and exceptional educational standards that Charterhouse Lagos offers.

During a guided tour of the school’s cutting-edge facilities, the Governor engaged with students, responded to their thoughtful questions, and lauded the school’s learner-focused approach to education.

“It’s clearly a wonderful educational institution, well thought out and deeply learner-centred,” said Governor Sanwo-Olu. “What Charterhouse Lagos has done is place the students at the heart of everything. You can see from every detail that the environment has been intentionally created to support true learning. It is a place where pupils thrive, and where parents can feel confident that meaningful education is taking place.”

He added, “As a government, we commend this level of private sector investment in educational infrastructure. There’s room for both public and private contributions, and it’s important that we work together to build a strong educational ecosystem. I’m here to show support and will be closely watching the progress made by Charterhouse Lagos.”

John Todd, Director of Education at Charterhouse Lagos, expressed gratitude for the visit, saying: “It was an absolute honour to host His Excellency and other distinguished guests. Our mission has always been to deliver a transformative learning experience, one that nurtures curiosity, character, and global mindedness. Today’s visit reinforces our belief that great education is a shared responsibility.”

Angela Hencher, Chief Operations Officer, also reflected on the milestone: “Charterhouse Lagos is more than a school, it is a statement of commitment to excellence. We are proud to be part of the educational transformation taking place in Nigeria, West Africaand excited about what the future holds for our students, families, and the wider community.”

The visit marks a significant moment in the journey of Charterhouse Lagos, as it continues to redefine educational standards in Nigeria, blending British heritage with a bold, modern vision for learning.