Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur meet in Bilbao tonight in the Europa League final, with both clubs seeking to rescue poor domestic campaigns and qualify for next season’s Champions League. The game is live at 8 PM.

For Manchester United, it has been a season of contrasts. While currently 16th in the league was nothing short of disastrous, their European form has told a different story.

Under new manager Ruben Amorim, United have stormed through the knockout rounds, seeing off Real Sociedad, Lyon, and Athletic Bilbao with a combined score of 19-9. The semi-final demolition of Bilbao, 7–1 over two legs, was particularly emphatic as seen on GOtv.

Tottenham’s domestic struggles were not far off. With a club record 21 league defeats, Ange Postecoglou’s side are 17th behind United on the table. Like United, their European form has offered a welcome distraction. Spurs edged out AZ Alkmaar and Eintracht Frankfurt before comfortably dispatching FK Bodø/Glimt in the last four.

For Spurs, this final represents more than a shot at silverware; it is a chance to end a 17-year wait for a major trophy. For United, it is about revival and a return to Europe’s top competition. The Europa League final may yet deliver a fitting finale in a season of chaos. Catch the game live at 8 pm on SS Football (GOtv channel 61).