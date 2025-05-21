ECOWAS Raises the Alarm over Worsening Climate-related Disruptions in W/Africa

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) has raised the alarm that the West Africa sub region is at the risk of worsening climate-related disruptions.

Speaking at the ECOWAS Hydrology and Meteorology Directors’ Meeting in Abuja yesterday, the ECOWAS Commissioner for Economic Affairs & Agriculture. Mrs. Massandjé Toure-Litse, said according to the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO)’s 2024 State of the Climate in Africa report, West Africa experienced a 1.2°C temperature rise above pre- industrial levels, and 2024 was among the five hottest years on record for the Sahel. While some parts of the Gulf of Guinea saw above-average rainfall, the Sahel and northern regions experienced extended dry spells, disrupting planting cycles and water availability.

She added: “Moreover, recent data from the ECOWAS Early Warning and Response Network (ECOWARN) showed that between 2021 and 2024, the region experienced a 47 per cent increase in flood-related incidents, affecting over 5 million people, with damages estimated at over $1.3 billion.

“A recent ECOWAS study handled by WASCAL found that climate-related disruptions reduced agricultural productivity in the region by up to 10% in 2024, contributing to food insecurity and inflationary pressures. This situation will be worst if nothing is done in terms of mitigation and global temperatures reach 1.5°C between 2030 and 2052 as forecast.”

Toure-Litse, who was represented by ECOWAS Acting Director Environment and Natural Resources, Mr. Yao Bernard Koffi, note: “Our populations, particularly those who lives in rural areas need accurate and timely meteorological data and information to adapt. The accessibility to data and information is a critical issue that was emphasize by African Ministers while they were adopting the African Meteorological Strategy.

Consequently, the importance of generation climate forecast information from Meteorological and hydrological Directorates and their transfer to relevant national development agencies and dissemination towards rural and urban populations are critical.”

She added: “This underscores the urgent need for enhanced hydrological and meteorological capacity that are now refer to collectively as hydromet services. According to the World Bank, every dollar invested in early warning systems can yield up to $9 in benefits, including avoided losses and enhanced productivity.

“Honourable Minister, ladies and gentlemen, noting the importance of strengthening the hydrological and meteorological services, the ECOWAS Commission adopted an

Hydromet Initiative 2021. It provided an assessment of the capacities of meteorological and hydrological services at regional and national levels as well as an overview of priorities and investment needs. These needs were estimated at $324.5 million, including $290 million for Member States and $34.5 million to support regional institutions for the strengthening and modernisation of hydrometeorological services in West Africa.”

She disclosed that: “In order to mobilise necessary resources for the implementation of the said Initiative, the ECOWAS Commission has worked with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Secretariat to develop a regional project concept note to be submitted to the Green Climate Fund.

“The concept note will be presented during this workshop to collect your views and comments

that will contribute to its improvement. Your attention and support are therefore needed in that regard in order to ensure that the project fully responds to the regional and national hydromet services improvement needs.”

On his part, the Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo while declaring the meeting open, reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening NiMet’s operational capacity, expanding its reach, and promoting regional collaboration, emphasing that the need for accurate, timely, and actionable weather and climate information has never been more critical to saving lives, securing livelihoods, and driving sustainable development across the region.

He said: “The WMO State of the Climate Report for 2023 stated that on average, climate-related hazards cause African countries to lose 2 per cent–5 per cent of their gross domestic product (GDP) annually, with many diverting up to 9% of their budgets to respond to climate extremes. Specifically in West Africa, rainfall deficits in Nigeria, Benin, and Ghana led to localised shortfalls in agricultural production in 2023.

“This further highlights the enormity of the challenge facing the entire continent and the ECOWAS region in particular. In the face of these realities, the work of our meteorological and hydrological services has become indispensable.”

“This meeting couldn’t have come at a better time and provides the opportunity for us to assess the readiness of the region to meet its early warning target.”

“Recall that at the launch of the Early Warning for All (EW4All) initiative, the United Nations had set an ambitious target of ensuring that everyone on Earth is protected from hazardous weather, water, or climate events through life-saving early warning systems by the end of 2027. How Ready is ECOWAS? This is one of the questions that we must answer at this meeting.”

“This meeting reflects our shared commitment to regional cooperation as well as a clear indication of the growing recognition of the critical role that meteorological and hydrological services play in our pursuit of sustainable development, disaster risk reduction, climate adaptation and mitigation among others,” he said.

The Director, WMO Office for Africa, Dr Agnes Kijazi in his goodwill message said during the past 75 years, the WMO community provided scientific evidence, information and services which have shaped decision making to safeguard and promote public well-being, and to make the world safer, more secure, and prosperous.

He said: “WMO acknowledges the challenges faced by Members in the ECOWAS region which are putting pressure on resources and increasing the complexity of competing needs and priorities. It is in this regard that WMO and partners initiated ongoing interventions such as the Systematic Observations Financing Facility (SOFF), the Climate Risk Early Warning Systems (CREWS), and the Early Warnings for All initiative which provide support to some Members.

“I would like to let you know that WMO reaffirmed its commitment to work with all national meteorological and hydrological services to ensure a more climate resilient West Africa,” he said.

In his welcome address, the Director-General of the Nigerian Meterorogical Agency (NiMet), Prof. Charles Anosikewho, stressed the importance of leveraging technology for enhanced service, expressed

NiMet commitment to regional cooperation and advancing the cause of meteorology resources in pursuit of a more resilient and climate-smart West Africa.”

“The Nigerian Meteorological Agency remains committed to regional cooperation and advancing the course of meteorology and hydrology within ECOWAS. We are ready to share our experiences, expertise, and resources in pursuit of a more resilient and climate-smart West Africa” he said.