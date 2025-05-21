  • Wednesday, 21st May, 2025

AXA Mansard Takes Awareness Campaign to Ibadan, Oyo State

Business | 58 minutes ago

Ebere Nwoji

Health insurance provider, AXA Mansard Health, has reiterated its continued commitment to quality healthcare delivery for its millions of customers across Nigeria. 

The CEO of the company, Tope Adeniyi, disclosed this during the company’s South-West Provider Forum in Ibadan, Oyo State. 

According to Adeniyi, the forum is part of AXA Mansard Health’s ongoing initiative to work with its health service providers, so that its customers across Nigeria can enjoy quality, affordable and accessible healthcare.

He noted that AXA Mansard Health cared deeply about its customers, adding that the forum was an opportunity to engage with its providers to jointly chat about the best ways to ensure that AXA customers receive the best healthcare services. 

He said, “For us at AXA Mansard Health, it’s about the customer first. It’s not just a core value, it’s the mantra that guides everything we do, from innovation to process improvement, product development, and even our CSR initiatives.”  

Speaking on the nature of services the organisation renders he said: “We are a company built on protecting what matters to our customers. But in all of these, we know that it’s our providers that complete this value chain of superior customer service. The hospitals, the clinics, the labs, and so on. That’s how our customers experience us. So, we are here today to consolidate on the partnership, so our customers can always get the best.”

