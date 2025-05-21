AQT to Foster Business Empowerment, Global Music Collaboration

Sunday Ehigiator

In a first-of-its-kind event, Houston-based Nigerian Afro-fusion artist and entrepreneur, Abdul Quam Tadese (AQT), recently launched ‘Camp Lagos’, an innovative initiative designed to promote business empowerment and global music collaboration between African and international music industry professionals.

The event brought together a diverse group of artists, executives, and industry experts for an immersive experience focused on music production, cultural exchange, and business strategy.

AQT, in partnership with Scorp, a multi-platinum American producer, created a multifaceted program that extended beyond music production to provide critical guidance on music business laws, contracts, and intellectual property.

The camp’s creative roster featured an impressive lineup of talent from the African music scene, including Ayanfe, Ceeza Milli, and Tunde Phoenix. Executives from Mr Eazi’s emPawa Africa also participated, sharing their expertise on artist development and strategic planning.

In a statement, AQT said, “The creative roster featured an impressive lineup of talent from the African music scene. Ayanfe, a standout affiliated with Davido’s DMW collective, contributed his melodic finesse. Ceeza Milli, a well-respected singer-songwriter closely linked with Wizkid, added lyrical depth.

“Tunde Phoenix, former manager to neo-fuji global star Asake and a key music strategist, shared his expertise. Executives from Mr Eazi’s emPawa Africa reinforced the value of mentorship, artist development, and strategic planning.”