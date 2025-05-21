Again, Dasuki Urges FG to Allocate Forfeited 753-Unit Housing Estate to Military

Rep Abdussamad Dasuki, representing Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency of Sokoto State, has again called on the Federal Government to allocate the forfeited Abuja estate comprising 753 duplexes and apartments to the military to address the housing needs of its personnel.

Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie had on December 2, 2024, ordered the final forfeiture of an expansive estate spanning 150,500 square meters and comprising 753 duplexes and other apartments, located on Plot 109, Cadastral Zone C09, Lokogoma District, Abuja.

The massive Abuja estate belonging to former Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, was ordered to be forfeited to the Federal Government because it was tied to corruption.

Dasuki’s renewed call on FG to allocate the massive housing estate to the military is coming on the heels of the official delivery of the estate to the Housing Ministry by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday.

The Housing Ministry has said it will offer the units for sale both to the public and for special government needs.

Rep Dasuki, who first made his call during the last Armed Forces Remembrance Day, said in a statement on Wednesday that a major area where the wellbeing of military personnel and their families could be enhanced was in the area of housing.

He described adequate and decent housing as critical need of the military, adding that lack of it often leads to stress, low morale, and physical and emotional strain that could undermine the capacity of the military to carry out its duties effectively.

“We must ensure that those who keep us safe and their families have a decent place to lay their heads every night,” he said.

The lawmaker said doing so was a moral obligation the nation owes its heroes in active service, adding, “We must not allow this opportunity to address a critical area of military well-being to slip by. It is the right thing to do for those who keep us safe.”

Dasuki, who is also the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Shipping Services, said the forfeiture was indeed a milestone in the fight against corruption but a bigger milestone could be recorded in the use the forfeited estate was put to by government.

He said the forfeiture presents a low hanging fruit that can be plucked to address the housing needs of the military, particularly in the nation’s capital.

“By prioritizing the welfare of the Armed Forces and their families, national security will be strengthened, operational readiness and effectiveness of the military will be enhanced, and our commitment to the wellbeing of those who keep us safe will be indubitable.

“We will also be showing clearly to these gallant men and women who bear arms in our defence that we are indeed grateful for their service to the nation,” Rep Dasuki said.

He urged National Assembly leadership to urgently open discussions with the executive on the need to allocate the forfeited housing units to the military so that this rare opportunity of addressing the housing needs of the military in the nation’s capital was not missed.

“Our gratitude to these men and women who keep us safe and secure, and who bear arms to defend our territorial integrity must go beyond rhetoric. We must continually honour their sacrifices by catering for their welfare. It is the least we can do for them,” Dasuki stated.