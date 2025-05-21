  • Wednesday, 21st May, 2025

Access Holdings Sets Benchmark in Fraud Prevention With Tech Investment

Business | 58 minutes ago

As global financial fraud surges to over $485 billion in annual losses, Access Holdings Plc is setting a new standard in Africa’s banking industry through aggressive and strategic investment in technology aimed at combating the growing threat. With Nigeria’s financial sector experiencing a spike in digital fraud, particularly through mobile and online channels, Access Holdings has emerged as a front-runner in fraud prevention through innovation.

In 2024, Access Holdings, the parent company of Access Bank, recorded a landmark N193.5 billion ($120.5 million) in technology investments, a 147% increase over the previous year and the highest IT spend in Nigeria’s banking industry. This bold move has paid off significantly. The Group reported a 73% drop in fraud-related losses, falling from N6.15 billion in 2023 to just N1.64 billion in 2024.

“Our customers’ trust is our most valuable asset,” said Bolaji Agbede, Acting Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc. “In a world of rising digital risks, we have chosen to lead with innovation and resilience. Our sustained investment in cybersecurity, AI-driven fraud detection, and biometric authentication is delivering real results, and reinforcing confidence in our digital banking platforms.”

Globally, banks like JPMorgan Chase are increasing technology budgets to combat fraud, with a record $17 billion in 2024. Nigeria is not left behind. Among local peers, Access Holdings has demonstrated the strongest correlation between strategic tech spending and measurable fraud reduction.

Access Holdings’ investments include AI-driven transaction monitoring, biometric verification systems, enhanced core banking upgrades, and real-time fraud analytics, all designed to detect and respond to threats with speed and precision.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.