Zulum, Borno People Resort to Prayer and Fasting to Defeat Boko Haram, United States

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, dedicated yesterday to prayer and fasting to seek heavenly intervention in efforts to foster unity, spiritual resilience, and hope among the people amid ongoing security challenges.

Zulum, who arrived Rann, headquarters of Kala Balge Local Government Area, before sunset on Sunday, spent the night coordinating support for security agencies and volunteer forces.

Kala-Balge is one of the communities in Borno State that has faced persistent security challenges from Boko Haram/ISWAP insurgents, which disrupted the daily life and peace of the people.

Zulum said the visit was part of his commitment to strengthening the people in the face of the security challenges.

He urged citizens to observe fasting and prayer exercise on Monday in a state broadcast on Saturday.

The governor stated, “In light of our current security challenges, I am calling on all residents of Borno State to unite in a collective act of faith and solidarity.

“This Monday, I am inviting you to join me in a voluntary day of fasting and prayer for peace to reign in Borno State, North-east Nigeria, and, indeed, the entire country.”

Zulum expressed appreciation to the people of Borno State and those outside the state for heeding his call to observe fasting and prayer for the restoration of peace in the state.

He said, “Let me express my appreciation to thousands of people in Borno that have observed today’s fasting and praying for peace to reign in our state.

“People from other states and even beyond Nigeria joined in seeking divine intervention for the security challenges we are facing. We thank everyone for the solidarity.”

Meanwhile, Zulum approved 10 patrol vehicles to support the military and youth volunteers in combating the criminal activities of Boko Haram/ISWAP insurgents.

Zulum, while announcing the approval on Monday during an address to both groups separately, stated that while the volunteers, comprising CJTF, hunters and vigilantes, would receive six Takoma/Toyota Hilux, an additional four gun-trucks would be donated to the military.

The governor rounded off the visit in Kala-Balge by distributing food items to over 10,000 families, mostly women and their vulnerable family members.