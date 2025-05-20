VeryDarkMan Re-Arraigned in Cyberbullying Case, Trial Set for July 2025

Popular social media commentator and activist, Martins Otse, better known by his online moniker, VeryDarkMan (VDM) was re-arraigned before the Federal High Court in Abuja, in fresh proceedings related to alleged cyberstalking and online harassment.

The case, which centres on posts targeting Nigerian entertainment personalities, continues to stir debate over the fine line between activism and defamation in the digital age.

VDM appeared before Hon. Justice Musa Liman, to face a five-count charge brought by the Nigeria Police Force. The charges, according to court filings, relate to allegedly offensive and defamatory online publications made between October 2023 and March 2024, involving figures such as Actresses Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh, and Music Producer, Samuel Oguachuba (widely known as Samklef).

The case was originally filed under Charge No. FHC/ABJ/CR/140/2024 before Hon. Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon. However, following the Judge’s reassignment to another Division, the matter was transferred and reassigned to Justice Liman, prompting the re-arraignment of the Defendant.

At the hearing, VDM entered a plea of not guilty to all charges. His Counsel, Deji Adeyanju, urged the court to retain the bail conditions earlier granted on June 10, 2024. Those terms include a N10 million bond with two sureties, each either a Federal civil servant of at least Level 17, or an employee of a reputable company. The Prosecution, represented by Victor Okoye, did not object, and the court affirmed the existing bail arrangement.

Justice Liman subsequently adjourned the matter until July 24, 2025, setting the stage for what is expected to be a closely watched trial.

The Prosecution alleges that VDM used social media platforms to harass and defame the aforementioned individuals, by publishing content deemed “offensive, injurious, and intended to cause distress”. The charges fall under Section 24 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015, a controversial law that has increasingly been used to prosecute online speech in Nigeria.

The courts have previously ruled on similar issues involving online speech, but public interest in VDM’s case remains high, partly because of his reach and influence. Should he be convicted, it may open the door to a wave of prosecutions against other outspoken online personalities.

For now, VDM remains free on bail, but his trial set for July 2025 will likely reignite fierce debates over digital expression, celebrity culture, and the limits of lawful criticism. As Nigeria’s legal system grapples with the fast-paced evolution of social media, the outcome of this case could shape the future of digital accountability and activism in the country.