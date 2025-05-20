  • Tuesday, 20th May, 2025

UBA Wins Big at DBN Service Ambassador Awards

Business | 1 hour ago

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has reaffirmed its leadership position in fostering economic growth and empowerment as it clinched four major awards at the 2025 Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) Service Ambassador Awards which held at the weekend in Lagos.

The prestigious awards, recognises financial institutions driving impactful support for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across Nigeria, and UBA emerge as  top performer, coming tops in the following categories: DBM with the Highest Impact on MSMEs in Nigeria;  DBM with the Highest Impact on Women MSMEs; PFI with the Highest Impact in the North-Central Zone; and the Prestigious Platinum Service Ambassador Award, the highest award of the night.

UBA’s Deputy Managing Director, Mr. Muyiwa Akinyemi, who received the Platinum Service Ambassador Award on behalf of the bank, expressed his delight, stating; “We are deeply honoured to be recognised by the Development Bank of Nigeria for our efforts in driving sustainable growth and empowerment for MSMEs, particularly women-led businesses and enterprises in Nigeria. 

These awards are a testament to our strategic focus on providing accessible financing, capacity building, and innovative solutions that enable small businesses to thrive. We remain committed to fostering economic resilience and prosperity across Nigeria.”

Managing Director/CEO of the Development Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Tony Okpanachi, commended UBA’s outstanding contributions, saying: “UBA has consistently demonstrated exceptional dedication to alleviating financing constraints faced by MSMEs in Nigeria. Their impactful interventions, especially in supporting women entrepreneurs and underserved regions, align perfectly with DBN’s mandate. We celebrate UBA’s achievements and encourage them to continue setting benchmarks in MSME financing.”

