Sanwo-Olu Charges Civil Service Commission on Fairness, Integrity 

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday inaugurated the newly-appointed chairman and commissioners of Lagos State Civil Service Commission, charging them to uphold integrity, promote innovation and ensure discipline in civil service.

The ceremony, which held at the Banquet Hall of the Lagos House in Ikeja, formalised the appointment of Mrs Boladele Dapo-Thomas as Chairman of the commission and Alhaji Fatai Lasisi, Mr Afolabi Shobowale, Mr Rufus Adedapo and Mr Lateef Yahya as commissioners.

Sanwo-Olu described the appointments as a recognition of the appointees’ professionalism and commitment to public service.

He noted that their roles came with a significant responsibility.

“This is not just a celebration of new appointments, but a reaffirmation of our collective commitment to an effective and accountable civil service.

“We expect the commission to lead with integrity and uphold the principles of fairness and meritocracy,” the governor said.

He told the appointees that their decisions would have far-reaching impacts on education, healthcare, security and infrastructure, among other sectors.

“As leaders of Lagos State Civil Service Commission, your actions will shape the quality of service delivery across the state.

“Millions of Lagosians rely on our public institutions every day, and it is your duty to ensure those institutions are staffed and managed by competent and dedicated personnel,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu urged the commission to embrace innovation and transparency, stressing the need for growth and capacity development within the state civil service.

“You must remain accountable to the people, put their interests first, and create opportunities that empower our workforce to deliver at the highest standards,” he said.

The governor expressed confidence in the team’s ability to drive a positive change, described the commission as a beacon of excellence and a catalyst for progress in Lagos State governance.

Other dignitaries at the event included Lagos State Head of Service, Mr Bode Agoro, who urged the appointees to be committed to the THEMES Plus Agenda of Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

On behalf of the new appointees, the chairman assured the governor that they would be excellent in their service. (NAN)