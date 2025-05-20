Protest in Ibadan As Police Stray Bullet Kills Student Writing WASCE 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Angry youths in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Tuesday protested at the state Government Secretariat over the killing of a student by a stray bullet allegedly fired by a policeman.

The student, said to be writing the ongoing West African School Certificate Examiniation (WASCE), was hit by the stay bullet around Gbagi market road.

It was gathered that the student was on his way to write the examination in company with his sibling and father when the incident occurred.

It was learnt that the stray bullet was fired by a police officer who was pursuing a suspect.

The victim was immediately rushed to Welfare Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The protesters took his lifeless body to the state Government Secretariat, calling on Governor Seyi Makinde to intervene.

President of Save the Poor and Needy Charity Initiative (SPANCI), Comrade Yemi Ezekiel Bello, who condemned the killing in a statement made available to journalists, urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to investigate the matter.

He said: “Dear IGP and stakeholders, kindly investigate the above case as allegedly reported that a man was taking his children to school this morning and some alleged police officers and OYRTMA officials, while chasing Yahoo boys, and traffic law offenders, started shooting indiscriminately and a bullet hit this little boy and killed him.

“According to the report, it was confirmed that the officers conducted themselves unprofessionally which led to the death of this little boy whose father said he has been taking care of them and refused to remarry since their mother left seven years ago.”