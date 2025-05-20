Nigeria Calls for Accelerated Implementation of Single African Air Transport Market

•Keyamo declares 18th plenary session of Banjul accord open

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





The Nigerian government has called for the accelerated implementation of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) among the African countries that have signed the agreement.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, made the call during the opening ceremony of the 18th Plenary Session of the Banjul Accord Group (BAG) of States, which began in Abuja, yesterday.

SAATM represents the vision of achieving the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and unlocking the immense potential of seamless air connectivity across our continent.

Keyamo, in his welcome address said, “I want to highlight the urgent need to implement the SAATM for the benefit of our sub-region and the entire African continent.”

He opined that the call was critical because, despite Africa’s strong political will and numerous declarations, progress has been slow, and fragmentation remains a barrier to regional integration.

Air connectivity, he reiterated, was an asset, which improves the global competitiveness of cities, States and regions thus Africa cannot be left behind.

According to him, “it is believed that SAATM will enhance intra-African connections and make movement of passengers and cargo smooth with minimum transit points at competitive prices.

“Achieving these requires our collective resolve not only to implement SAATM, but also to make conscious efforts to address issues of non-physical barriers, including the high cost of travel within the region” he stated.

While calling on all member state to move beyond commitments and take coordinated, deliberate steps toward making SAATM a living reality, the minister added, “Our skies must no longer be defined by closed borders, but by open opportunities.”

He acknowledged that the BAG was critical to SAATM’s implementation even as he reaffirmed Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to the BAG and to the ideals of cooperation, safety, and integration.

“Let us leave this meeting with a shared determination to elevate BAG into a true model of African aviation solidarity,” he stated.

Keyamo further stated that with BAG, “a lot has been achieved for the region, including strengthening aviation safety, efficiency, and oversight across the BAG region, ensuring compliance with international best practices, and reinforcing regional collaboration in harmonising regulatory frameworks, enhancing capacity building, and improving operational standards.”

In his welcome address, Nigeria’s Director-General, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Chris Najomo said the 18th plenary session serves as an opportunity to not only reflect on our collective achievements, but also renew member country’s focus on the challenges ahead.

Najomo, listed some of the challenges to include infrastructure gaps, personnel shortages, emerging safety risks and the imperative for digital transformation in aviation.

He noted that BAG continues to serve as a beacon of sub-regional cooperation, and that it was “inspiring to witness the progress we have made together in ensuring a safe, secure, efficient, and environmentally responsible air transport sector in line with the ‘No Country Left Behind’ initiative by ICAO.”

The DGCA noted that, “Nigeria, being a driving force in the sub-regional group, remains steadfast in its fervent support for the laudable objectives of BAG and is committed to playing an active and constructive role in seeing to the realisation of such air transport sector in West Africa and beyond.

“While we chart a bold path forward for BAG in particular, and Africa & global aviation in general, let us keep our eyes on the prize – a safe, secure, and unified aviation sector in West Africa.”

The Head of the BAG Secretariat Fansu Bojang, who is also the Director General of the Gambia Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), said more needed to be done to unlock the potential of the sub-region.

Also, Senate Committee Chairman on Aviation, Sen. Buhari Abdulfatai, represented by Sen. Augustine Akobundu, said the National Assembly was committed to the ideas of BAG and supports a harmonised West African aviation community.