NACCIMA, OPS Chairman, Oye, Addresses German Chamber of Commerce Conference

The National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dele Oye Esq., is set to deliver the keynote address at the 3rd International B2B Conference organised by the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DIHK).

Themed, “The World Meets in Giessen,” the conference slated for May 20 to 22, 2025, will serve as a vital platform for Nigerian businesses to connect with their international counterparts, explore global business opportunities, and forge mutually beneficial partnerships.

Oye, who is also the Chairman of the Organised Private Sector in Nigeria (OPSN), will join other experts and global business leaders to share insights on the panel discussion, ‘the key emerging branches in African States.”

With a deep understanding of Africa’s economic environment and the dynamics of global trade, the NACCIMA president is expected to share insightful perspectives on the continent’s evolving business landscape and Nigeria’s pivotal role in shaping its future.

Oye is a distinguished lawyer and business leader. A 1988 graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, he was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1989. He is the founder and partner at Dele Oye & Associates Law Firm, and a partner at Consolidated Legal Practice. Beyond law, he is a successful entrepreneur with board memberships and ownership interests in various conglomerates spanning the real estate, oil and gas, and other sectors in Nigeria.

Other panelists expected at the conference include Lai Mohammed, former Minister of Information and National Orientation, Ambassador Yakubu Audu Dadu of the Nigerian Consulate, Ambassador Azize Diabate of the Republic of Cote’d’Ivore, Ambassador Stella Mokaya of the Republic of Kenya, amongst others.