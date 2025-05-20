LASG Seeks Strategic Partnership with Foreign Entities Over Coastal Erosion

•Intervention to cost over N3trillion

•Fixes 1,163 deplorable roads in two years, secures $22m for fibre installations

Segun James





To address the growing threat to its coastal areas due to erosion, the Lagos State Government, LASG, has announced plans to deploy ground technology to battle the menace.

The Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Hon. Ekundayo Alebiosu, who announced this yesterday, revealed the government has embarked on a strategic working visit to the Kingdom of Netherland to explore international best practices and forge partnerships for sustainable coastal management.

In another development, LASG, through the state Infrastructure Maintenance and Regulatory Agency, (LASIMRA) disclosed it has successfully intervened on 1,163 roads, covering approximately 78.42 km across various categories between 2023 and 2025.

Besides, the government also revealed it has secured foreign direct investment of $22 million to roll out quality fibre installations across the metropolis and reinforce its status as a growing digital hub.

Meanwhile, according to the state Waterfront Infrastructure Development boss, Alebiosu, a groyne is a rigid hydraulic structure built from an ocean shore or riverbank that interrupts water flow and limits the movement of sediment. The technology has been effectively used to arrest coastal erosion and stabilize beaches in several parts of the world, including the Netherlands.

His words: “Though Lagos State has already begun implementing this technology, the sheer scale of the challenge to stretch the usage along the 180km stretch of shoreline presents a significant financial burden. It costs a huge amount to construct a single groyne, and with a targeted 180km coastal stretch, the projected cost exceeds N3 trillion, a figure that makes it clear that strategic collaboration is required.

“This is not just a Lagos problem, it is a national environmental and economic challenge. If we are serious about preserving our shoreline, preventing further erosion, and protecting coastal communities, then a robust partnership with the federal government and the private sector is not just desirable, it is absolutely necessary.”

The Commissioner described the Netherlands, renowned for its pioneering coastal engineering solutions, as a perfect case study for the state government’s delegation. The Dutch model, which integrates groynes, sand nourishment, and nature-based solutions, provided insights into how sustainable and economically viable approaches can be adapted to suit local conditions in Lagos.

He emphasised that the Lagos State Government is actively pursuing a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework to finance and implement large-scale groyne deployment and coastal protection infrastructure.

“This initiative also aligns with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration’s broader agenda to secure lives, protect public and private assets, and unlock the economic potential of Lagos’ vast waterfronts.

“We cannot afford to delay. Entire communities are at risk, and if left unchecked, the consequences of coastal erosion could be devastating, not only to the environment but also to livelihoods and investments across our coastal zones,” he said.

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to working with international partners, federal agencies, and private investors to deliver long-term, climate-resilient solutions that will preserve the waterfronts for Lagosians.

Meanwhile, on his part, the Special Adviser to the Governor, Office of Infrastructure, Engineer Femi Daramola, and Special Adviser, Office of Works, Dr. Adekunle Olayinka, revealed these on Monday, during the on-going ministerial press briefing to give scorecard of the offices and commemorate the second-year of the second term administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, held at Alausa, Ikeja.

According to Daramola, “Over the past year, the Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance and Regulatory Agency, LASIMRA, has recorded significant progress in strengthening communication infrastructure and regulatory efficiency across the state.

“A standout achievement, increase in revenue generation, made possible through improved permit processing, stakeholder compliance and the introduction of digital workflow systems that have enhanced transparency and operational speed.

“To address the growing demand for reliable connectivity, the State has advanced its investment in broadband infrastructure.

“An additional 2,700km of fibre duct installations is underway, complementing the 3,000km previously delivered. Furthermore, LASIMRA secured foreign direct investment of $22 million toward the rollout of quality fibre installations, reinforcing Lagos’ status as a growing digital hub.

“The deployment of a Geographic Information System (GIS) to map and monitor fibre routes, masts, and towers has improved planning and responsiveness across the telecoms landscape.

“Alongside this, the Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII) Law is now in full implementation, offering greater protection for critical infrastructure.

“Regular monitoring and enforcement exercises, a comprehensive infrastructure audit and enhanced collaboration with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) have all contributed to improved compliance and service quality.

“From the inception of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat administration, the THEMES and THEMES+ Agenda has served as a blueprint and a call to transformative action.

“Under the Pillar “T” – Traffic Management and Transportation, the Office of Infrastructure has taken bold and strategic steps to improve road connectivity, expand access and elevate infrastructure delivery standards.

“From Year 2019 to 2023, the State Government successfully completed 171 roads translating to 177.40km across the state – a clear demonstration of sustained focus and delivery standards.

“Despite global and national economic challenges, particularly from May 2024 to date, the time of infrastructure delivery has remained steady.

“From Year 2023 till date, we have completed 61 roads translating to 56.52km – each one targeted to enhance connectivity within communities and ease of movement across local government areas.

“Since our last engagement, the Administration of Mr. Governor; Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and the Deputy Governor Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat has recorded visible and measurable progress in the delivery of road and bridge infrastructure.

“A total of 33 strategic roads totaling 36.89km have been commissioned across the state, with many more completed and currently awaiting formal commissioning. In addition, a number of projects are at advanced stages of completion and steadily approaching readiness for public use.

“LASIMRA also deepened engagement with stakeholders through forums, workshops and feedback mechanisms that foster transparency and joint problem-solving.

“Together, these interventions reflect a strategic approach to building a future-ready digital infrastructure for Lagos, aligned with the THEMES+ Agenda and supporting the State’s long-term vision of connectivity, innovation and inclusive growth.

“It is imperative to mention that LSPWC has evolved from routine maintenance into full-scale road construction.

“Between May 2023 till date, the Corporation has successfully intervened on 1,163 roads, covering approximately 78.42 km across various categories including palliative works, damaged road furniture, routine pothole repairs, hydraulic desilting and major reconstruction on strategic roads, delivering projects such as:Abudu Smith Street, Victoria Island, Babajide Sanwo-Olu Road, Agege, among others.

“Beyond roadworks, the Corporation has also undertaken interventions on essential road furniture, including: Reinstating some missing manhole covers across the State’s right-of-ways Repairing and reinstating pedestrian bridge furniture such as handrails and danpalon sheets at Falomo Bridge, Ojodu Berger, and the 7Up Motorways.”

Further according to Daramola: “Theft and vandalism of public infrastructure are criminal offences and offenders will be prosecuted.’

“To enhance infrastructure durability and reduce vulnerability to tampering, we have commenced the use of composite materials for manhole covers and handrails, making them less prone to theft and better suited for long-term resilience.

“As Lagos continues to expand, the demand for high-quality infrastructure has grown in parallel with global economic shifts.

“The infrastructural deficit required to position Lagos as a true 21st-century megacity remains enormous, reflecting both the scale of growth and the complexity of urban needs.

“Although the cost of infrastructure delivery has risen due to inflation, foreign exchange volatility and increases in material prices, the state government has responded with strategic discipline and innovation. Instead of allowing funding pressures to affect momentum, the administration has implemented more efficient delivery models.

“The 2025 budgetary allocation reflects a deeper financial commitment and also a clear focus on achieving more with the available funding.

“These measures ensure that every investment contributes meaningfully to the development of resilient, inclusive and future-ready infrastructure in support of the Greater Lagos vision.”