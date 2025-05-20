LASG Resolves Land Dispute in Okun Ajah, Mayegun Communities, Says Over 200 Allottees Benefited

Segun James





Following resolution of the decade-long land dispute at Ok in Ajah and Mayegun communities in the Lekki Penninsula of Lagos, the state government has disclosed that over 200 allotees have benefited from the resolution.

Speaking at the ministerial press briefing in Alausa on Tuesday, the Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Ekundayo Alebiosu, revealed the dispute which had threatened the homes and livelihoods of hundreds of residents within state government schemes, was brought to a peaceful and lawful end through the intervention of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.

According to Alebiosu, the governor’s unwavering commitment to governance with a human face was the driving force behind a groundbreaking regularisation process that spared over 200 allottees from eviction and property loss.

“What we have achieved here is a testament to Mr. Governor’s belief that governance must prioritize people, their dignity, their security, and their future. Rather than demolish homes and uproot lives, we brought stakeholders to a roundtable and crafted a legal pathway for regularising occupancy.”

The Commissioner explained that many of the affected individuals had unknowingly encroached on government land, creating a protracted conflict over ownership.

Instead of resorting to mass demolitions, the state government, through the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development, implemented an accommodation strategy that allowed the settlers to regularise their land documents and remain legally on the property.

Alebiosu noted the allottees were not only relieved, but deeply appreciative of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s thoughtful and compassionate leadership, one that averted the potential displacement of families, destruction of businesses, and severe impact on livelihoods and well-being.

Many of the beneficiaries, who received their electronic survey copy shared cannot hide their excitement & gratitude,

They want to sincerely thank the Lagos State Government for fulfilling their promise.

Receiving their e-survey copies gives them great joy and renewed confidence in the process and in this administration.

This landmark resolution marks a significant victory for urban peacebuilding and reflects Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s broader urban development agenda, one that blends strategic planning with empathy.

“This isn’t just a resolution,” Alebiosu added. “It’s a message that in Lagos, people come first and that development will never come at the expense of humanity.”

The successful resolution is expected to set a new precedent for how land disputes and settlement issues are addressed in the state, reaffirming Lagos as a model of progressive urban governance in Nigeria.