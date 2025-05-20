IsDB Board Approves Over $1.32bn for Strategic Projects Across Member Countries During 360th Meeting

Sunday Okobi





The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) has approved over US$1.32 billion in development financing to drive inclusive growth, climate resilience, and economic opportunity among its Member Countries.

The approvals took place during the 360th Meeting of the IsDB Board of Executive Directors held in Algiers during the 2025 IsDB Annual Meetings.

At the meeting chaired by His Excellency Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser, president of IsDB, the Board’s decisions covered a wide range of impactful projects spanning health, infrastructure, food security, vocational training, and access to water.

Massed noted that together, these initiatives reflect the IsDB’s commitment to accelerating the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and supporting Member Countries as they address overlapping development challenges.

According to him, “The approval of these strategic projects reaffirms IsDB’s unwavering commitment to financing transformative, high-impact initiatives that advance socio-economic development.

“From strengthening flood resilience and expanding healthcare access to enhancing food security and equipping youth with critical skills, this financing will drive tangible progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and address the evolving priorities of our Member Countries.”

He stated further that among the most significant approvals was the US$632.16million Climate-Resilient Flood Protection Dams Project in Oman, designed to mitigate climate risks and safeguard over 670,000 people through the construction of large-scale flood infrastructure, adding that this transformative investment will also improve groundwater recharge, support agriculture, and reduce the economic losses caused by extreme weather events.

Other infrastructure approved included the EUR 212.35 million Douala–Bafoussam Road Rehabilitation Project in Cameroon, “which will reduce travel time and improve road safety on a key regional corridor, and the EUR 187.83 million PRISE project in Burkina Faso, which will revitalize 302.8 km of road and 61 km of railway to enhance regional connectivity with Mali, Niger, Ghana, and Côte d’Ivoire.

“Health remained a central pillar of the Board’s agenda. The US$75.08 million project in Suriname will strengthen the national health system and reduce mortality from noncommunicable diseases.

“Meanwhile, the US$26.10 million Establishment of a National Oncology Center in Djiboutiwill offer the country’s first dedicated cancer facility, ensuring early diagnosis and access to treatment. The project is co-financed by the Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development (ISFD) and also includes a US$400,000 Reverse Linkage Grant from IsDB to support technical cooperation with Morocco in oncology service design, training, and delivery.”

In Togo, the president said IsDB approved two impactful interventions: a US$2 million project to strengthen the national eyecare system and a EUR 23.12 million water supply project that will provide clean drinking water to over 6,000 households in Kara region.

Human capital development featured prominently, with the Board endorsing the EUR 36.39 million Enhancing Vocational Training and Youth Employability Project in Mauritania, which will upgrade training centres and equip young men and women with market-relevant skills.

“In Côte d’Ivoire, the EUR 104.20 million Rice Value Chain Development Project will reduce rice import dependency and increase farmer incomes—particularly for women and youths.

“Also, in The Gambia, the IsDB approved US$3 million in supplementary financing to further strengthen value addition in the groundnut sector and enhance rural livelihoods.

These approvals demonstrate IsDB’s role as a catalyst for sustainable progress bridging vision and action across the Global South,” he added.