HURIWA Queries Missing Electricity Funds, Demands Answers from Minister of State for Petroleum (Gas)

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has condemned the refusal of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, to respond to repeated Freedom of Information (FOI) requests regarding the status of a substantial sum of money earmarked for boosting electricity supply towards the end of former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

In a press statement issued on Monday, HURIWA accused the current administration of silence and complicity over the unexplained disappearance of this vital fund, which was preserved on the express recommendation of former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke.

According to the national coordinator of the group, Emmanuel Onwubiko, the recommendation was made in the twilight of the Jonathan administration to prevent some cabinet members from allegedly sharing the funds meant for a critical national development project.

The rights group revealed that former Minister Diezani Alison-Madueke, in a now-public letter to the then President, date May 15, 2015, advised that the proceeds—believed to be in excess of $1 billion (NNPC/NLNG dividend funds)—should not be tampered with, but instead preserved to revamp the power sector.

President Jonathan reportedly accepted this recommendation and instructed that the funds be kept intact for electricity infrastructure development.

HURIWA expressed dismay that despite Diezani’s principled stand to preserve the funds for national interest—against pressure from fellow ministers—she was later maligned by the succeeding government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Onwubiko lamented that the former minister became the subject of what it described as “unrelenting media persecution,” based largely on unsubstantiated claims and politically motivated propaganda.

“It is shameful and disturbing that the same woman who stood firm to prevent the looting of a major national fund meant for electricity supply was turned into a scapegoat and publicly humiliated with all manner of false, unsubstantiated, and malicious claims.

“Nigerians were told that she practically collapsed the entire petroleum industry as if she left the country with the entire sector in her handbag,” HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, stated.

“Today, we are discovering through credible documentation that she actually made efforts to protect public interest and national infrastructure development.

“But the most disheartening part is that immediately the Buhari administration took over, that same fund she worked hard to preserve was allegedly shared without any transparency.”

To get clarity and transparency on the matter, HURIWA said it wrote not once but twice to the current Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, under the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act, demanding an explanation on what became of the said fund, but the minister has blatantly refused to respond.

“Why is Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo acting as if he is above the law? The FOI Act is not an advisory document—it is a law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It mandates public office holders to disclose information that is in the public interest. His failure to respond to our FOI requests is a direct violation of that law, and we are alarmed by his disregard for transparency and accountability,” HURIWA emphasized.