Highland LNG to Collaborate with Benue State Govt on Development of CNG & LNG Stations

George Okoh in Makurdi





A leading energy company HIGHLAND ENERGY has announced plans to collaborate with the Benue State Government on the development of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) stations aimed at meeting the state’s growing industrial and commercial energy needs.

Speaking on the development at the Benue International Investment and Economic Summit on Sunday, the CEO of HIGHLAND LNG, Oga Adejo-Ogiri, expressed the company’s readiness to partner the government to accelerate the adoption of gas as the preferred fuel for transportation, industry, and commerce across the state.

“Benue State’s drive to make gas the fuel of choice is not only commendable, but also presents an exciting opportunity for investment in clean, sustainable energy infrastructure,” he stated.

As part of the partnership, HIGHLAND LNG plans to site a Liquefied Compressed Natural Gas (L-CNG) station in Makurdi, the state capital, to serve the transport and industrial sectors.

The company is also exploring the possibility of establishing a CNG mother station in the state to further deepen gas penetration and support local distribution.

HIGHLAND LNG is currently developing its flagship mini-LNG plant in Ajaokuta, Kogi State, in partnership with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) through its subsidiary, NNPC Gas Marketing Company.

The facility which will commence operations with a capacity of 10 million standard cubic feet per day, is designed to scale based on demand and will be supplied with feedstock via the Oben-Ajaokuta gas pipeline.

With Makurdi located less than 200 kilometers from Ajaokuta, HIGHLAND LNG sees a clear path to delivering consistent, trucked LNG supply to Benue State.

“The market has already shown viable demand, with existing players serving industrial and commercial users. Our presence will strengthen supply reliability and help revive industrial clusters and agro-processing zones across the region,” the CEO added.

HIGHLAND LNG’s mission is to expand energy access for underserved regions across Nigeria who are not served by Nigeria’s limited gas pipeline infrastructure.

Through strategic infrastructure and partnerships, the company aims to ensure Benue State and other locations across Nigeria have access to all the energy resources they need to power growth, innovation, and prosperity.