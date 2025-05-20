Dangote Refinery Assures Nigerians of Petrol Price Stability, Support to Nation’s Economy

Peter Uzoho





The Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals has reaffirmed that despite the fluctuations in global crude oil prices, it had consistently reduced the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, and would continue to do so in the interest of Nigeria.

The company made this known in a statement issued yesterday, which was signed by its Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejina.

The Aliko Dangote-owned refinery said the decision to maintain price stability reflects its unwavering commitment to supporting the Nigerian economy and alleviating the burden on consumers from the increase in fuel prices by maintaining price stability.

The decision, Dangote said, underscored its dedication to providing affordable, reliable, and high-quality petroleum products without compromising operational efficiency and sustainability.

“Our approach aligns with the objectives of the Federal Government’s Nigeria First policy, which promotes the prioritisation of locally-produced goods and services.

“By refining petroleum products domestically at the world’s largest single-train refinery, we are proud to make a substantial contribution to Nigeria’s energy security, foreign exchange savings, and overall economic resilience—aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which is focused on addressing the nation’s economic challenges and improving the well-being of Nigerians.

“We are immensely grateful to His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu for making this possible through the commendable Naira-for-Crude Initiative, which has enabled us to consistently reduce the price of petroleum products for the benefit of all Nigerians”, the company said.

The company assured all stakeholders—consumers, partners, and the government—of its continuous dedication to operational excellence and national service.

“Dangote Petroleum Refinery remains committed to ensuring that the benefits of our local refining capacity are fully realised and enjoyed by the Nigerian populace.

“We will continue to prioritise affordability, quality, and national interest in every facet of our work”, it added