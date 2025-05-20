Anti-Cultism War Gains Traction as Civil Society Organisation Backs Gov Okpebholo’s Fight

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City





The anti-cultism war in Edo State has gained significant traction as the Edo Civil Society Organisation has thrown its weight behind Governor Monday Okpebholo’s administration in the fight against cultism and cult-related matters.

The group, led by its Coordinator General, Comrade Omobude Agho, staged a peaceful protest to Government House in Benin City to show solidarity with the government’s efforts.

The protesters received by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Paul Ohonbamu, and the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Fred Itua, expressed their support for the government’s actions against cultism.

Agho commended Governor Okpebholo for his efforts so far and expressed the group’s readiness to support the government in ensuring that cultism becomes a thing of the past in the state.

“We are here to solidarize 100 percent and in support of Edo State government’s actions in the fight against cultism,” Agho said. “Edo Civil Society Organization is enlightening the people on the anti-cultism law so that nobody would claim ignorance of the law.”

The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Paul Ohonbamu, thanked the group for the peaceful protest and noted it would create a platform for engagement that would lead to deliberation and solution to the issues.

“The governor wants to maintain law and order in Edo State, and to do this, certain actions need to be taken to send a signal that the governor means business,” Ohonbamu said.

Ohonbamu also expressed gratitude to the group for supporting the governor’s administration in the fight against cultism and cult-related matters.

“The governor said some of these houses might be proceeds from fraud and evil acts, and such buildings must be demolished as some of these structures might not give peaceful repose to the conscience of society,” he said.

The Commissioner noted that Edo State and Nigeria are faced with several challenges and that it would take a bold man like Governor Okpebholo to face the challenges head-on.

“This is what the governor is doing today,” Ohonbamu said. “Thank God for your commendation and appreciate the group for the support as the governor will know that the people are with him as he is not alone in the fight to make the state peaceful and secure for all.”

Agho, on his part, urged the Edo State government to take over properties used for crimes rather than destroying them. “We all hate cultism because it’s dangerous to society and has done more damage to the youths of Edo State,” Agho said.

This suggestion is seen as a constructive way to deal with the issue of cultism in the state.

The Edo State Government’s fight against cultism is gaining momentum, and with the support of stakeholders like the Civil Society Organization, it is expected that the state will make significant progress in addressing the issue.

The group’s efforts to enlighten the people on the anti-cultism law will help to ensure that no one claims ignorance of the law.

The Commissioner for Information and Communication also highlighted the governor’s efforts to develop the state infrastructure.

“The governor is in a hurry to develop the state infrastructure as the first flyover is being constructed, the second one is on the way, and the third will also be built for Edo people,” Ohonbamu said.

This development is seen as a positive step towards improving the lives of the people of Edo State.

The Edo State Government’s efforts to tackle cultism and cult-related activities are expected to yield positive results with the support of the Civil Society Organisation.

The group’s efforts will help to ensure that the state’s youth are protected from the dangers of cultism.

The peaceful protest by the Civil Society Organisation is a significant development in the state’s fight against cultism.

The group’s support for the government’s efforts is a demonstration of the commitment of stakeholders to addressing the issue.