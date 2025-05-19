UN Lauds Nigeria’s Private Sector on Opportunities for Women

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The United Nations (UN) has commended the private sector in Nigeria for giving women more opportunities in the workplace.

The UN women representative to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Beatrice Eyong made the assertion at the WODDI Inspiring Women WIWS 2025 summit.

With the theme, “Bold Moves, Boundless Impacts,” the event was organised by the Women of Divine Destiny Initiative (WODDI), in Abuja to inspire women to make bold moves that will bring about boundless impacts.

Speaking on the sidelines, Eyong said, “We have over 200 private enterprises that have adopted what we call women empowerment principles. Those women empowerment principles begin from how you recruit both men and women.

“In the private sector, we have about at least 20 per cent or 22 per cent of CEOs who are women. So, they are leading. If you look at the National Assembly, it’s just 5 per cent but the private sector is showing a good example.”

However, she noted that “we are not yet there, but we will get there.”

The Minister of Women Affairs Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim who was represented by one of her aides advised women not to settle for less.

“It talks about taking the bold move, moving from your comfort zone to dare the odds and find your place and find your definition and find your reason for well-being. Women should not settle for less.”

Speaking on having equal opportunities in work places, she said, “What the women are asking for is not equality in terms of sexes. They’re talking about equality in terms of appointments, in terms of the good things that are in the society.

“And at the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, under the renewed hope of the present administration, under President Bola Tinubu, the Honorable Minister of Women Affairs, Iman Suleiman Ibrahim, is not resting on her oars.”

The National President, National Council of Women Societies (NCWS), Princess Edna Azura, noted that what WODDI is doing aligns with their mandate adding that it would help in empowering more women.

“Our mandate is to empower Nigerian women, educate Nigerian women and give them equal representation. And from what we are having from WODDI today, we are moving in the same direction.

“And I believe women have come from all walks of life and we are going back very impactful and we’ll share what we have learned here and it will go viral in the whole world,” she said.

The wife of the Oyo State Governor, Mrs. Tamunominini Makinde said every leader who attended the summit would help to take the message to women at the grassroots.

“The take-away for the leaders is that they will take it to the grassroots and they’re going to be mentors to women who ordinarily could not afford getting down here.

“Am going back home to Oyo State to disseminate the information to women at the grassroots and “he for she” whom I believe will mentor both girls and young men.”

Head, organising committee for WODDI 2025, Uloma Rochas Nwosu said they organised the summit for women to realise that they can make bold moves that will bring about boundless impacts.

“We’re asking that women take a step further from what they’re used to, breaking bounds, breaking boundaries, just pushing. Irrespective of what life throws at us, let’s push through and make those bold moves.

This event has been created by the WODDI, to ensure that women look beyond the challenges and everything that we’re facing and just take that step.

“Think about it. What’s the other option? If you don’t make that bold move, you know, you still have to be in the situation that you’re in. So this is just to drive all women to say, you know what, we understand what’s going on in the nation, in the world as it were, just take that step.

In her remarks, the founder of WODDI, Mrs. Nneoma Okorocha encouraged women saying that “Bold Moves, Boundless Impact” is not just a theme, but a demand.

“It dares us to break through ceilings, defy expectations, and step fully into our power. It reminds us that playing small does not serve us, and fear has no place where purpose exists,” she said.