THE ENEMY WITHIN

BELLO SHAGARI urges the authorities to fight the root of insecurity

In case we haven’t realized it, the Boko Haram insurgency escalated 16 years ago. That means anyone born just 20 years ago has no memory of a Nigeria that felt relatively safe, a time when the greatest threat on our highways was armed robbery. Today, people ironically breathe a sigh of relief when stopped by robbers, because the alternative could be far worse.

Modern-day bandits no longer care about valuables. Even if you’re carrying cash, which is increasingly rare in our ever growing cashless economy, it holds little value to them. That, in itself, reflects how weak our currency has become over the decades. The last time I was robbed by street hooligans, I was actually relieved that it wasn’t a kidnapping.

When President Tinubu assumed office in 2023 and appointed Malam Nuhu Ribadu as National Security Adviser, I thought it was a strategic masterstroke. Malam Nuhu is a no-nonsense retired police officer and a renowned anti-corruption crusader, now turned politician. What a combination, I thought. We were about to witness a non-kinetic approach to security, which has long been absent. After all, the military will always do what they do best “the kinetic part”.

But here we are, two years later, and despite notable efforts, satisfaction remains elusive. I would wager that not even the NSA himself is satisfied. The situation reminds me of what the late Maitama Sule used to say: “Nigeria is like a silk gown; when you fold one side, the other unfolds itself.” That analogy perfectly captures the nature of our security reality. To be fair, even when Nigeria enjoyed relative peace, the tendencies for insecurity were always present, given the multiple sociopolitical crises that have always waited for an opportunity to escalate.

The 1966 coup was the turning point. It led to a civil war and set a precedent for unrest. Then came the Maitatsine uprisings in the 1980s, followed by the Niger Delta militancy in the 90’s and beyond. Ironically, just as the late President Yar’Adua brought calm to the Niger Delta through amnesty, Boko Haram emerged. I don’t believe these events are purely coincidental, but that’s a subject for another day. Since Boko Haram’s rise, we haven’t seen those “good old days” again. Instead, we’ve witnessed new terrorist groups multiplying and thriving across Nigeria and its borders.

Yes, Nigeria is fertile ground for terrorism. That’s the core issue. Everything else is a symptom. For decades, the basic needs of the average Nigerian have been neglected: electricity, education, food, and healthcare. This is not just about corruption. Some of the world’s most corrupt countries still manage to provide these essentials. Our problem is deeper: it is the complete abandonment of the people.

As a result, patriotism is at its lowest point. Nigerians no longer feel a connection with their country and who can blame them? The gap between the government and the governed is so vast, you’d think they live on different planets. Top government officials don’t understand the day-to-day struggles of the average citizen, and citizens cannot comprehend why a country with our resources can’t provide basic amenities or security.

I once overheard someone say, “Tinubu should just bring prices down.” That statement, naive as it sounds, reflects just how far public understanding has eroded. But more importantly, it reflects just how desperate people have become.

The first priority of the Tinubu administration should have been to rebuild trust and restore confidence, both of which were eroded under Buhari. I’m not saying Buhari is the genesis. But Nigerians believed in him more than any leader in recent history, and his failure to meet expectations left behind a legacy of deep disillusionment. And when trust is broken, it’s not easily repaired. That’s why so many Nigerians today are unwilling to believe in anything or anyone. Tragically, these are among the reasons why some now sympathize with any kind of opposition even if it is dangerous.

In his book Guerrilla Warfare, Che Guevara wrote:

“The guerrilla fighter needs full help from the people of the area. This is an indispensable condition” to achieving victory by a rebellion against the government. He further added,

“Where a government has come into power through some form of popular vote, fraudulent or not, and maintains at least an appearance of constitutional legality, the guerrilla movement will experience great difficulties, as the possibilities for civil struggle has not yet been exhausted.”

I am here to tell you that everything must be done to ensure people never reach a point where they see existing terrorist activities as a legitimate expression of their struggle.

These criminal activities often have support from local communities, whether out of fear, desperation, or ideology. If you live in a community where the government cannot guarantee your safety, but insurgents can, who would you side with? People seem surprised when local communities cooperate with or even join criminal groups. Sometimes, it’s the easiest, perhaps even the only logical option for them.

While we are busy fighting the insurgents, they are busy winning hearts and minds, targeting idle, frustrated youths who feel they have nothing to lose. That alone continues to undermine the war on insecurity. Before we can win militarily, we must first win socially and psychologically. We must address the root causes and win back the people.

The direction that insecurity is taking now, if not tackled immediately, will lean toward ethnic and religious rivalries. And once that happens, there will be more people on the side of the insurgents than on the side of the government.

I have shared several practical recommendations on how this can be avoided in written memos to relevant stakeholders, hoping they will pay attention. Having led the National Youth Council of Nigeria, I am fully aware of the potential within the youth structure that can be utilized to overcome these challenges in the long term. Sometimes, the answers lie within, yet we keep looking elsewhere. The more we look, the less we see.

For instance, you can’t have a nation you have not built, just like you cannot bake your cake and have it. Nigeria is a country of over 200 million people, with a youth population of over 70%. Have you ever stopped to wonder what kind of mindset they have? Is it the one you have nurtured, or the one that the Nigerian situation has conditioned?

The average Nigerian youth is either trying to escape to abroad or doing whatever it takes to survive, including betraying the country. Survival at all costs has become the ultimate goal. These young people, if not given enough attention, will one day rise against the state, irrespective of which party or leadership is in charge.

I’ll leave you with a quote by Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who said, “The children of the poor you failed to train will never let your children have peace.” We still have the opportunity to make things right. But if we do not act now, history will not only repeat itself, it will bury us under its weight.

Shagari, an advocate for youth, writes from Abuja