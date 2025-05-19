Tanzanian Mohamed Yakub Emerges WHO Africa Regional Director  

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The World Health Organization (WHO) has chosen Professor Mohamed Yakub Janabi of Tanzania as next director of WHO African Region.

A statement by the organization said that Yakub Janabi was nominated yesterday during a Special Session of the WHO Regional Committee for Africa held in Geneva ahead of the World Health Assembly.

The Special Session by member states of the WHO African Region to elect the next Regional Director was agreed upon and organized following the sudden and untimely death of Regional Director-elect, Dr Faustine Ndugulile in November 2024.

Other candidates were Dr N’da Konan Michel Yao (proposed by Cote d’Ivoire), Dr. Mohammed Lamine Dramé (proposed by Guinea), and Professor Moustafa Mijiyawa (proposed by Togo).

It said that Professor Janabi’s nomination will be submitted for appointment by the 157th session of the WHO Executive Board, which takes place from 28 to 29 May 2025 in Geneva.

The newly appointed Regional Director will take office thereafter for a five-year term and be eligible for reappointment once.

In his acceptance remarks, Prof. Janabi expressed commitment to advancing health of the people of the region.

“Thank you for your trust in me. I will not let you down. Your support underscores our collective resolve to build a healthier stronger and more united Africa,” said Professor Janabi.

WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, congratulated Janabi saying: “As we face challenges ranging from infectious diseases, noncommunicable diseases to climate change and limited health financing, we must harness African resilience and unity.”

“Prof. Janabi will take the reins at an unprecedented time for the African Region, and WHO as a whole. We are grateful for his experience and expertise as we work together to navigate the challenges we face, and position our organization to be stronger, sharper and more effective in the future.

I look forward to his appointment by the Executive Board, and to working with him for a healthier, safer, fairer Africa,”

Tedros also thanked Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, Acting WHO Regional Director for Africa, for his service in steering the Regional Office during the transition period following the end of the term of former Regional Director, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti.

On his part, Ihekweazu congratulated Professor Janabi, wishing him success as he takes up the new role.

“Congratulations Prof. Janabi on his election. This is a true reflection of the trust that member states have placed in you. The African region has made important strides in health. But it also faces real and complex challenges. You can count on my support and that of all of WHO Africa as you take on this new role to serve our people,” said Ihekweazu.

Meanwhile, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, has congratulated Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu on his appointment as Executive Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme.

Ihekweazu, who succeeds Dr. Mike Ryan, brings deep expertise in global health security and epidemic intelligence.

His appointment comes at a time when the world urgently needs principled, effective leadership to respond to complex and growing public health emergencies.

Prof. Pate described the appointment as “the right choice at the right time,” especially in these uncertain times marked by pandemics, climate-related health threats, and fragile health systems”