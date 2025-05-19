Southwest Games Chairman Hails Gateway Games’ Grand Hosting

*Charges athletes from South West to compete with honours, dignity

As the 22nd edition of the National Sports Festival officially kicked off in Abeokuta yesterday, the Chairman of the Southwest Games, Akogun Lanre Alfred, has sent a stirring message of goodwill to the contingent of athletes and officials representing the six Southwestern states of Nigeria, urging them to compete with honour, unity, and distinction.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Dr. Alfred extended heartfelt commendations to Ogun State for not only winning the hosting rights of the prestigious festival but for transforming the city of Abeokuta into a vibrant arena of national sporting pride.

“I salute the Government and People of Ogun State for rising to the occasion,” Dr. Alfred stated. “Particularly, I commend His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for his visionary leadership, strategic planning, and unwavering commitment to youth and sports development. This National Sports Festival already bears the marks of excellence and grandeur, a true testament to his passion for nation-building through sport.”

Dr. Alfred, who leads the regional sporting body responsible for harmonising and advancing athletic development across Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, and Oyo States, described the festival as a defining platform for Southwest athletes to shine not only on the track and field, but also in character, discipline, and sportsmanship.

“Our contingent is not merely here to win medals,” he said. “They are here to exemplify the values that make the Southwest a cornerstone of Nigeria’s sporting excellence—resilience, teamwork, and the pursuit of greatness.”

He noted that the Southwest remains a bedrock of talent and innovation in Nigeria’s sporting history, with a long lineage of world-class athletes, coaches, and administrators emerging from the region.

According to him, this legacy must not only be preserved but deepened through intentional investment in sports infrastructure, youth mentorship, and regional collaboration.

“This festival is more than a competition—it is a celebration of national unity, the power of dreams, and the potential of our youth,” he remarked. “Let the Southwest contingent take centre stage, embodying the pride of their people and the promise of a stronger sporting future for Nigeria.”

Dr. Alfred also used the opportunity to reaffirm the commitment of the Southwest Games Organising Committee to the long-term goal of building a formidable sports ecosystem across the region. He encouraged sports administrators, private investors, and state governments to sustain the momentum of the festival by fostering inter-state collaboration and strategic talent development.

As the games begin, I urge all our athletes to wear their state colours with pride, compete with dignity, and remember that they carry the hopes of millions. We stand with you, we believe in you, and we look forward to celebrating your triumphs.”

The National Sports Festival, often dubbed Nigeria’s “Homegrown Olympics,” is expected to host over 10,000 athletes from across the 36 states and the FCT over the next two weeks. With Abeokuta hosting for the first time in decades, this edition promises to be both historic and transformative.

For the Southwest, the journey is not just about medals—it is about making a statement of excellence, unity, and purpose. And as Dr. Lanre Alfred’s message resounds across the stadiums and arenas of Ogun State, the region’s athletes now march forward, driven by pride, purpose, and po