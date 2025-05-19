Sanwo-Olu Receives Enlish Premier League Trophy in Lagos, Restates Commitment to Youth Devt

Segun James

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, received the English Premier League Trophy in Lagos. The league is scheduled to round of next Sunday.

An elated Sanwo-Olu reiterated his administration’s commitment to use sports as a means of engagement, social inclusion and change agent with the youth.

The trophy was officially presented to Governor Sanwo-Olu by the Managing Director/CEO of Guinness Nigeria PLC, Mr Girish Sharma, at the Lagos House, Marina.

Speaking during the ceremony, Governor Sanwo-Olu said that bringing the Premier League Trophy to Lagos showed that “there is something positive about our followership, enthusiasm, and the development of sports in our country, but more importantly in Lagos.”

He said: “We are excited that Guinness identifies with us by bringing the Premier League Trophy to Lagos. It is a trophy that everybody believes is inspirational. It is about using sports as a change agent. It is about using sports as a way of connecting to the youth demographic that we have. It is about using sports as a weapon to be able to identify the skills, capacity and capability of our young people. It is about using sports as a strong connection to be socially responsible citizens and individuals and to use it as a means of engagement.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who earlier received Sharma and his team during a courtesy call at Lagos House, Marina, said his administration will continue to make Lagos hospitable and habitable for businesses to thrive.

He said: “We are indeed happy with what the brand (Guinness Nigeria PLC) has done, especially in sports and other socially responsible areas of endeavours. We are indeed happy and excited that it is one of those companies and brands that stayed in Lagos and has grown out of Lagos to other parts of the country and other parts of West Africa. So we are happy that we continue to make Lagos home to it.

Speaking earlier, the Managing Director/CEO of Guinness Nigeria PLC, Mr. Girish Sharma, commended Governor Sanwo-Olu and his team for the good things they are doing in Lagos State.

Sharma, who disclosed that Guinness Nigeria is 75 years old, restated his organisation’s commitment to Lagos State.

He said bringing the Premier League Trophy to Lagos will give football fans across the State the opportunity to pose with the trophy is a great feat.