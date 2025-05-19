Rivers Decries High Rate of Hypertension Cases

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Chief Medical Director of the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH), Prof Chizindu Alikor, has decried that there is high cases of people living with hypertension disease in the state.

Prof Alikor, who spoke at an event to mark the World Hypertension Day organised by RSUTH in conjunction with the Rivers State Hospital Management Board and Nigerian Cardiac Society, in Port Harcourt, regretted that people do not do regular check on their health status, which has led to the increase in the cases of the disease.

According to him, in every 10 adults seen in the state, three of them may have high blood pressure, even without knowing their status.

Speaking with journalists, at a free medical checks at the Rivers State Secretariat Civil Servants Clinic, Alikor noted the importance of always checking the blood pressure.

“We have decided in collaboration with the Rivers State Hospital Management Board and also the Nigerian Cardiac Society to come mark the World Hypertension Day at the Rivers State Civil Servant Clinic.”

“Is important we know that of every 10 adult you see, research has shown that 3 to 5 of them are hypertensive. Is also important we know that 1/3 of those who are hypertensive do not know that they are hypertensive. Even among those who are on medication, 1/3 of them are not on optimal blood pressure control.”

“We decided that in collaboration with the secondary healthcare, that we should bring this to the civil servants clinic, because this is the engine room of the workforce of Rivers State,” he explained.

Noting that civil servants are the engine room of the civil service, Prof Alikor said a healthier civil service, produce a healthier workforce and the productivity will be better.

He said the free health check “is important to us because hypertension is a silent killer. Once we control hypertension, there will be less of heart failure on the world, there will be less of chronic kidney failure, less of stroke, and less of erection disjunction in the men.”

“So, we need to tackle high blood pressure, educate on the importance of checking our blood pressure, importance of adequate control of the blood pressure by way of taking our medication and other necessary lifestyle adjustment and modification, and with that we will live longer,” Prof Alikor added.

Also speaking, Medical Director of the Rivers State Civil Servants Clinic, Dr Mina Tele-Ikuru, mentioned that a lot of people are living in ignorance as to the state of their blood pressure and their general health status.

She said the outreach “is more of awareness we are creating for people to be more health conscious, to be able to take their health status into the hands and seek regular medical advice from the right people.”

Dr Tele-Ikuru, who is the wife of a former deputy governor in the state, revealed that “This clinic runs cardiology services, we are situated within the Rivers State Secretariat Complex. Is an advantage that within this complex we have a healthcare facility that can manage diverse illnesses, and especially now as we are talking about the cardiology, World Hypertension Day.”

Speaking on behalf of the Chief Medical Director of Rivers State Management Board, Bright Ogbondah, Dr Tele-Ikuru stated: “This is a collaboration that more hospitals at different levels should copy. The fact that this is a secondary health facility, the Teaching Hospital decided to used the facility today to reach out to people in the secretariat and its immediate environment is something to applaud and we pray to see more of this.”