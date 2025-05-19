  • Sunday, 18th May, 2025

Osimhen Hits Double in Turkey as Galatasaray Retain League Title

Featured | 43 minutes ago

Victor Osimhen last night made history in Turkey after he completed a league and cup double with Galatasaray. The Nigerian striker scored his 36th goal in all competitions this season as Galatasaray beat Kayserispor 3-0 to be crowned  champions of the Turkish Super Lig.  He scored the opening scores after 26 minutes. It is the third straight season they will win the league championship

Last week, Osimhen scored twice for Galatasaray to beat Trabzonspor 3-0 and clinch the Turkish Cup.

Last night, Galatasaray only needed a draw to beat closest rivals Fenerbache to the coveted league crown.

They will feature in the money-spinning UEFA Champions League next season.

Osimhen is also on course to be crowned the Goal King of the Turkish League.

 He has thus far netted 25 goals in 29 appearances in the league, 4 goals ahead of his nearest rival with two rounds of matches to the end of the season.

