NUC Accredits 18 Academic Programs For EKSU

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

In a landmark development of the varsity and following the October/November, 2024 Accreditation programme conducted by the National Universities Commission (NUC), Abuja, the Commission has granted full accreditation status to eighteen (18) academic programmes in Ekiti State University, (EKSU) Ado Ekiti.

A statement signed by the Deputy Registrar/Head, Directorate of Information & Corporate Affairs, Bode Olofinmuagun explained that this cheering news was received with excitement by the management, staff and students of the university as it marks another major stride in the university’s drive towards academic excellence and honour.

According to the letter conveying the approval, the newly accredited programmes spanned Administration, M.Sc. Business Administration, Master of Personnel Management, M.Sc. Finance, ⁠Master of Public Administration, ⁠Master of Business Administration, Arabic Studies, ⁠Islamic Studies, ⁠Philosophy, Building and Woodwork Technology Education, Electrical and Electronic Technology, ⁠Metal and Auto Mechanic Technology, ⁠Education Christian Religious Studies, Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical and Electronic Engineering, ⁠Computer Engineering, Science, Geology, Social Science and Psychology.

The letter dated 30th April, 2025 was signed by Engineer Abraham Chundusu, NUC’s Acting Director of Accreditation, on behalf of the Executive Secretary of NUC and addressed to the Vice Chancellor of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Joseph Babatola Ayodele, described the accreditation as a dream come true and a product of tireless efforts by the academic and administrative staff of the university.

He added that the university is always better positioned to meet the educational needs of Nigerian youth in cutting-edge and relevant fields of study.

The development also reaffirms Ekiti State University’s growing reputation as the best state university in Nigeria according to the Times Higher Education 2025 universities ranking.

The Vice Chancellor appreciated the governor of Ekiti State and Visitor to the university, His Excellency, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, who is also an alumnus of the university, the Chancellor of the University, Dr. Tunji Olowolafe and the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, Prof. Akin Oyebode, for their impactful efforts and interest in growing the university globally.