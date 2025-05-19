NCS’s FOU Pledges Intelligence-driven Operations to Checkmate Smuggling

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit(FOU), Zone ‘A’, Ikeja, has warned importers and clearing agents against false declaration as the command tightens the noose through intelligence-driven operations.

The Controller, Comptroller Mohammed Shuaibu, declared this during a courtesy visit by the members of the Shipping Correspondents Association of Nigeria (SCAN), in Lagos.

Shuaibu, an anti-smuggling czar, promised to deploy his wealth of experience to navigate the complexities of the unit and bring to bear intelligence-driven operations rather than stopping containers incessantly on the highways.

He said: “This command is meant to be an anti-smuggling command, but we also facilitate trade. In terms of our anti-smuggling activities, very soon we are going to showcase some of our seizures to the public. These include some illicit drugs and the suspects involved in the deal.

“I do intelligence-driven operations. What we are trying to do is to ensure that we don’t just stop any kind of containers, even those checking points you see our officers roving around, we would want to eradicate that, while we will be doing intelligence-driven operations.

“So, at any point in time, you will see that our officers will stop you and then remove those illegal items that are supposed to be extracted from your consignment. If importers and clearing agents are honest in declaring exactly what they have in their containers, why do we need to disturb ourselves moving around with vehicles to track them? We should relax in the comfort of our office to do the operation.

“So, sometimes, if you see such officers coming out, it is because of the insincerity of the declarants or the importers. Now, we are going to be doing intelligence-driven operations, so if you see them stationed at a strategic location, it is because of the information at our disposal that we are tracking,” he explained.

Shuaibu therefore enjoined importers and clearing agents to always be compliant in their declarations, saying “if they are compliant, we don’t need to see contrabands inside their boxes”.

He enjoined the media to continue to support the NCS in sensitising the general public about engaging in legitimate trade and making honest declarations at the point of entry.

He promised to consolidate on the successes achieved earlier, collaborate and synergise with the necessary stakeholders in facilitating trade.

According to him, the command is always collaborating with sister agencies, and one of such collaborations was recently done with the Nigerian Army.