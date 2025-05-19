NAFDAC Clarifies Sachet Alcohol Ban Timeline

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has clarified its stance regarding the nationwide ban on sachet alcohol.

The Director of the FCT Directorate of the agency, Mr Kenneth Azikiwe, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday that the temporary lifting of the ban was only valid until December 31, 2025.

He emphasised that the recent ministerial lifting of the ban was not permanent and urged the public to disregard misinformation suggesting that the government had permanently lifted the restriction.

“There is a ministerial lifting on the ban of sachet alcohol, but it is only temporary and will be reviewed by December 31, 2025.

“After this date, the full enforcement of the ban will commence.

“The minister granted this temporary relief to allow manufacturers and regulators time to collaborate and ensure a more structured and effective implementation of the ban,” Azikiwe stated.”

He highlighted NAFDAC’s ongoing efforts to sensitise the public across the country, noting that awareness campaigns had reached every state.

“We have sensitised distributors, and we’ve emphasised that alcohol should not be sold to individuals under the age of 18, which is also clearly indicated on product labels,” he added.

Azikiwe also commended the Distillers and Beverages Association of Nigeria (DIBAN) for supporting the awareness drive.

He reassured the public that NAFDAC remained fully committed to regulating alcohol consumption and reiterated that sachet alcohol products containing less than 200 milliliters would be phased out after December 2025. (NAN)