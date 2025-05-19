NACCIMA, Partners  Explore Tech Solutions to Boost Nigeria’s Agric Sector 

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has met with the Türkiye authorities in Nigeria, with a view to exploring the deployment of technology to boost agriculture in the country.

To this end, the Chairman of the Nigeria–Türkiye Business Council (NTBC) and National President of NACCIMA, Mr. Dele Kelvin Oye, led a high-powered delegation on a visit to the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Nigeria, Mehmet Poroy.

Oye’s entourage also comprised members of NTBC, NACCIMA and the Women’s Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (WCCIMA),

Held at the Turkiye Embassy in Abuja, the visit served as a strategic dialogue to reaffirm shared goals and deepen Nigeria–Türkiye relations across key sectors.

The meeting emphasised a focus on agricultural innovation and mechanisation as the cornerstone of bilateral cooperation between Nigeria and Türkiye, with the urgent need to enhance Nigeria’s agro-industrial productivity through the adoption of Turkish agritech solutions.

In his remarks, Poroy expressed Türkiye’s readiness to support Nigeria with advanced agricultural machinery, food technology, and mechanised systems to increase efficiency and output across the agricultural value chain.

He pledged commitment to enhancing bilateral trade and investment ties between Nigeria and Turkiye. He also commended NTBC’s efforts in promoting Nigeria-Turkiye relations, highlighting the recognition of Nigeria’s strategic economic importance and regional influence.

He pledged full support for NTBC-led business missions and forums, including the Nigeria–Türkiye Virtual Multisectoral Business Meetings.

Poroy announced plans for the establishment of a Türkiye Consulate in Lagos to boost trade and diplomatic engagement in Southern Nigeria and the introduction of a risk based two-tier visa screening system aimed at encouraging legitimate business travel, reducing entry barriers to ease business travel for Nigerian entrepreneurs.

A high-level delegation visit from Turkiye is scheduled for August 2025 to explore collaboration in tourism, cultural exchange, and investment.

Both parties emphasised the importance of value chain transformation through technology transfer, knowledge exchange, and local capacity building with focus on mechanised farming, post-harvest processing and packaging and storage.

He identified these as key components necessary for achieving sustainable agricultural development and food security in Nigeria

On his part, Oye, while presenting NTBC’s activities, emphasised the significance of the visit in strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between Nigeria and Türkiye and reiterated NTBC’s commitment to advancing bilateral trade relations through sustained engagement and cooperation.

NTBC’s activities listed include quarterly business exploratory trade missions to Turkiye designed for SMEs and, first time business travelers to Turkiye, among others.

Oye reaffirmed NTBC and NACCIMA’s dedication to driving impactful trade partnerships and fostering long-term economic cooperation between both nations.