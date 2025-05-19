Kresta Laurel Advocates Technological Advancement, Shares Success Story at 35

Raheem Akingbolu

Kresta Laurel Limited (KLL), one of Nigeria’s most respected electro-mechanical engineering firms, has called for deliberate interest and investment in building a sustainable technological framework for economic development. This was the take-home at a programme aimed at inspiring future engineers, recently organised by the company to mark its 35 years of providing engineering related services.

The event, tagged, “the Students’ Interactive Programme,” was held at the company’s headquarters in Maryland, Lagos, and brought together engineering students from the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Lagos State University (LASU), and Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH).

In his keynote address, Chairman of Kresta Laurel and former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Otunba Gbenga Daniel, reflected on the company’s journey and ongoing commitment to the country’s development. “For 35 years, Kresta Laurel has led the way in Nigeria’s engineering sector by investing in knowledge development and human capacity,” he said. “Our focus has always been on building a sustainable future through engineering leadership.”

The Managing Director of Kresta Laurel, Dideolu Falobi, added that the event was about more than celebrating a milestone. “This initiative is not just about looking back—it’s about looking ahead,” he said. “We want to help young Nigerians connect their academic training with what happens in the real world of engineering.”