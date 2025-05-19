  • Monday, 19th May, 2025

Innovate Africa Unveils Platform for Tech Product Builders

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

 The Innovate Africa Foundation is set to host the first-ever World Product Day Lagos, a landmark event spotlighting Africa’s emerging wave of builders, innovators, and problem-solvers.

Slated for May 21, the event is designed to celebrate product innovation as a key driver of sustainable growth and to connect talent across Africa’s vibrant tech ecosystem.

The event will bring together product managers, designers, engineers, entrepreneurs, and ecosystem enablers for a day of insight, inspiration, and opportunity.

More than just a conference, World Product Day Lagos serves as a high-impact platform for those building scalable, user-centred solutions tailored to Africa’s unique challenges.

One of the day’s highlights is the Enterprise Innovation Hackathon Finale, where top teams will pitch cutting-edge products addressing real-world business challenges. Attendees will also benefit from a curated job fair featuring hiring startups and leading tech companies, offering roles in product management, UX design, and software engineering.

“Africa is full of brilliant minds building quietly in corners — this event shines a light on them,” said Tina Mbachu, Executive Director of Innovate Africa Foundation. “We’re not just consuming global tech anymore — we’re creating what the world needs.”

The event will also include hands-on workshops and thought leadership sessions covering key themes such as customer discovery, product strategy, design for scale, and product-led growth.

“Whether you’re building fintech, agri-tech, or health-tech, this is a space to gain tools, community, and clarity,” said Kristine, Co-Executive Director. “We’re nurturing the builders of Africa’s digital future.”

With a distinct focus on product-led growth, the event sets itself apart from conventional tech expos by diving deep into agile development, iterative design, and user-centric innovation, all framed within Africa’s socio-economic realities.

World Product Day Lagos is open to product professionals, founders, tech enthusiasts, job seekers, and policymakers shaping Africa’s digital economy.

Innovate Africa Foundation is a nonprofit driving innovation-led growth across the continent by investing in talent and bold ideas. With a mission to unlock Africa’s potential through product innovation, the foundation supports visionary entrepreneurs and equips the next generation of builders with in-demand digital skills.

Through hands-on training, mentorship, and strategic funding, Innovate Africa creates pathways to real job opportunities while nurturing scalable, homegrown solutions to Africa’s most pressing challenges.

More than a supporter of innovation, the foundation is an active builder of ecosystems, committed to empowering talent and fostering sustainable economic transformation across Africa.

