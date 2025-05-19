Firm Charts a Bold Course for Impact Financing

Raheem Akingbolu

In celebration of its journey as a purpose-driven financial institution and its growing impact footprint, Sage Grey Finance Limited, a licensed financial institution has hosted stakeholders, clients, and development partners at its flagship event, “Advancing Impact: Sage Grey’s Way Forward,” in Lagos.

The event marked a defining moment in the company’s journey as a purpose-driven financial institution, showcasing its commitment to sustainable development and unveiling its next phase of impact-focused financial solutions.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director and CEO at Sage Grey, Temitope Runsewe, stated that in today’s interconnected world, businesses cannot thrive long-term in isolation from the health and prosperity of the communities and environment they operate within.

According to him, “Ignoring this reality is no longer just a missed opportunity; it is a strategic risk. Impact and financial returns are not mutually exclusive. We see them as intertwined forces, capable of creating a powerful synergy where positive social and environmental outcomes drive robust financial performance and vice versa.”

Since its inception in 2021, Sage Grey has built a strong reputation for delivering innovative financial solutions that drive measurable environmental and social outcomes. With a steadfast focus on aligning its operations with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), the company continues to integrate ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) considerations into every aspect of its business.

“Sage Grey’s support has strengthened our efforts to make inclusive education more accessible,” said Principal of Morit International School, Patrick Mbera. “With their support, we’ve been able to expand the reach and impact of our plastic-for-fees initiative — helping more families send their children to school with dignity while promoting recycling and environmental awareness across our community.”