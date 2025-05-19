FG Set to Boost Agriculture, Food Security with ACReSAL Project

Emma Okonji

The federal government has expressed strong desire and commitment to leverage the World Bank’s financed Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) project as a key strategy to enhance agriculture and food security across Nigeria.

Minister of Environment, Malam Balarabe Abbas Lawal, gave the commitment in Lagos at the closing ceremony of ACReSAL project retreat, organised for members of the steering and technical committees, drawn from the nineteen Northern states that are beneficiaries of the project.

According to the minister, the ACReSAL initiative directly addresses the severe impacts of climate change, particularly desert encroachment and land degradation prevalent in 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He highlighted the potential expansion of the project’s scope, stating, “We believe that rainwater harvesting is a significant area where ACReSAL could expand its efforts by promoting all-season farming, reducing reliance on rain-fed agriculture and consistent water availability to benefit the restoration of forests.”

Also speaking at the retreat, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Dr. Sabi Aliyu Abdullahi, lauded the significant progress made by ACReSAL project in promoting sustainable agriculture and food security in Northern Nigeria.

“Through collective efforts, we have empowered communities to adopt climate-resilient practices, revitalised degraded lands, and strengthened food systems in 19 Northern states and the FCT,” he affirmed.

Abdullahi underscored the alignment of the ACReSAL initiative with the current administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises agricultural transformation and food security as crucial elements for national development.

“By tackling land degradation and climate challenges, we are not only securing livelihoods but also building a foundation for a more prosperous and resilient Nigeria,” he stated.

Task Team Leader for ACReSAL and Senior Environmental Specialist at the World Bank, Dr. Joy Iganya Agene, had given positive assessment of the ACReSAL project, stating that its performance in the initial two years has been satisfactory, with tangible benefits already being felt across participating states.

In her welcome remarks, Agene highlighted the project’s success in healing the land using the Halfmoon regenerative agriculture approach in Adamawa State, and mitigating flooding challenges in several states, including Katsina and Kaduna. She emphasised that ACReSAL’s interventions has largely prevented the tragic loss of lives previously experienced due to severe flooding in these regions.