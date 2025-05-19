Experts Highlight Importance  of Optimisation 

Raheem Akingbolu

The place of optimisation, collaboration and innovation in the marketing-mix, formed the crux of discourse at the 9th edition of DStv Media Sales (DMS) and Media Independent Practitioners’ Association of Nigeria’s (MIPAN) conference held recently in Lagos.

The conference, themed “Optimise,” brought together experts to discuss the various developments in the media landscape as well as the latest trends and strategies for driving growth and profitability in the industry.

In her opening remarks, Executive Head, DStv Media Sales Nigeria, Doris Ohanugo, described the conference as one that continues to push the boundaries of media, marketing and innovation across the industry.

“This year’s theme, ‘Optimise’, may be simple in word, but it’s powerful in meaning. In today’s fast-paced landscape, optimisation is no longer a luxury, but a necessity. It’s about achieving more with less, moving faster with clarity, and creating deeper connections in a crowded landscape.” She said.

Delivering her keynote speech on the importance of a 360-degree approach in advertising, Head of DStv Media Sales, Africa, Kholeka Maringa, emphasized the need for a comprehensive marketing strategy that engages consumers across multiple platforms and touchpoints.

According to her, “A 360-degree approach is a marketing strategy that involves creating a cohesive brand message across multiple channels, including TV, digital, social media, and out-of-home advertising. The goal is to meet audience reach and enhance viewer engagement by providing consistent content, technologies, intellection, and participation.”

The Director-General of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Dr. Fadolapo Olalekan at the event emphasized the importance of industry collaboration and media investment, highlighting its effect on the brand.

Fadolapo who was represented by Adeyinka Adebayo, Group Executive Director, OMG Central and West Africa said “Media investment is an opportunity for you to be on the issue of awareness, be on the issue of information. It’s also an opportunity for you to enhance the equity of your brand.”

He stressed the need for collaboration among industry stakeholders, including media owners, agencies, and advertisers emphasizing the importance of self-regulation, capacity building, and advocacy in creating a stable business environment. By working together, stakeholders can drive growth and profitability. Executive Head, Business Enablement, DSTV Media Sales, Nosipho Gama, highlighted the importance of revisiting the basics of media, specifically reach and impact. “The reach and impact equation in media is not an aesthetic one. It continues to move, it continues to evolve, and it continues to touch our viewers and ourselves