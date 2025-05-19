Dyna.Ai Launches Operations in Nigeria 

Agnes Ekebuike

Dyna.Ai, a global leader in AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS), officially launched its operations in Nigeria with an exclusive closed-door ‘Nigeria Dyna Day’ in Lagos, recently.

The launch saw the introduction and orientation of its suite of AI-powered products and solutions to Nigeria’s emerging financial ecosystem.

The event, tagged, “Nigeria Dyna Day” and themed, “AI Unleashed: Revolutionising Nigeria’s Financial Future,” brought together leading voices from the country’s AI, financial, fintech, telecom, and other key sectors, including representatives from government agencies and major enterprises.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman and Co-President of Dyna.Ai, Mr. Tomas Skoumal, emphasised the strategic importance of Nigeria and the broader African market, stating, “For us, it makes sense to start in Nigeria. There is no bigger country in Africa this is where the momentum is.” He noted that Africa is no longer just the future, but is actively transforming today, driven by rapid digitalization and fintech innovation. “This is the perfect time to be here,” he added, highlighting that Dyna.Ai sees technology as a vital bridge to financial inclusion and long-term growth across the region.

Skoumal introduced Dyna.Ai’s advanced Agentic AI solutions, including its proprietary Agent Studio and industry-specific language models, designed to power intelligent automation across customer service, marketing, collections, HR and more. He also underscored the company’s long-term ambition to invest in local talent, stating, “We’re not just here to sell a product—we’re here to build infrastructure, create local jobs, and scale innovation from Nigeria to the rest of Africa.”

Delivering the keynote address at the event, Tokoni Peter Igoin, Special Assistant to the President on ICT Development and Digital Innovation, underscored the Federal Government’s vision for a secure and forward-thinking digital ecosystem.

“The government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, under the visionary leadership of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is fully committed to responsible innovation. Our approach to AI and financial technology is rooted in a positive framework. It encourages creativity while ensuring transparency, data protection, and digital security,” he said.