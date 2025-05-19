Do Not Let Marte Fall, Zulum Begs FG

· Spends night coordinating security logistics

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has appealed to the federal government to deploy decisive strategies that would ensure that Marte town did not fall to Boko Haram/ISWAP insurgents.

Zulum, who was actively involved in coordinating security logistics till late in the night on Saturday, undertook a tour to assess the challenges faced in Marte, while also exploring sustainable solutions to foster stability.

Before Zulum’s arrival, Marte was completely deserted following a Boko Haram attack last Friday, with thousands taking refuge in Dikwa town.

Speaking to journalists on Sunday, the governor emphasised that his visit to Marte was to foster community cooperation, resilience and continuous support to the security agencies.

He stated, “Marte was resettled about four years ago, but unfortunately, over the last three days, it was ransacked and was displaced again.

“About 20,000 people left Marte for Dikwa. This huge number is a threat, as allowing them to stay in the camp may make most of the younger ones become vulnerable to recruitment by the insurgents.

“Alhamdulillah, we returned to Marte yesterday and spent the night with the support of the Nigerian Army and our volunteers. The community is now resettled for the second time.

“Still, my prayers to the federal government of Nigeria and the Nigerian Army are that we do everything possible to keep this town on the ground.

“Hitherto, Marte local government comprised over 300 towns and villages. Now we have only one standing.

“If we cannot maintain this one, then we will lose the whole local government to the insurgents, which will be very obnoxious, and I think we will not allow this to happen.

“Therefore, I am calling on the federal government and the Nigerian Army so that we can put heads together and hold our ground for this single town in this LGA to remain.”

The governor reiterated his commitment to supporting security agencies in attaining lasting peace in Borno State.

“On my part as the governor of Borno State, I would do everything within my power to support our gallant military in their efforts towards lasting peace in our beloved state,” he said.