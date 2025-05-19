CRMI Inducts NDIC Risk Management Leaders to Board of Fellows

Nume Ekeghe

In a landmark recognition of excellence in risk management, the Chartered Risk Management Institute of Nigeria (CRMI) has admitted four distinguished professionals from the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) into its prestigious Board of Fellows.

The honourees, celebrated for their expertise, leadership, and unwavering commitment to advancing risk management in Nigeria, were conferred with the Fellow Chartered Risk Manager (FCRM) title.

The newly inducted Fellows are, Former Managing Director, NDIC, Mr. Umaru Ibrahim, Managing Director/CEO, NDIC, Mr. Bello Hassan,Executive Director, Operations, NDIC, Mr. M. Ibrahim and the Executive Director, Corporate Services, NDIC, Mrs. Emily Osuji.

CRMI in a statement noted that during the induction, the President and Chairman of the Governing Council of CRMI, Professor Ezekiel Oseni, commended the recipients for their consistent support of the Institute’s mission. He noted that their leadership has been instrumental in various milestone achievements, particularly the commencement of the Chartered Risk Manager (CRM) professional certification examination – a flagship credential that has gained significant relevance across industries in Nigeria.

Oseni highlighted that the collaboration between CRMI and NDIC has not only elevated the stature of the Institute but has also positioned Nigeria as a rising force in the global risk management space.

He reiterated that CRMI has secured international affiliations with prominent bodies such as the DCRO Institute (USA) and the International Federation of Insurance and Risk Management Associations (IFRIMA). Notably, CRMI also spearheaded the creation of the Federation of African Risk Management Associations (FARMA), where it currently holds the interim presidency.

Responding, Mr. Umaru Ibrahim lauded CRMI’s strides in professionalising risk management across both public and private sectors. He encouraged the Institute to lend its expertise to national reforms, particularly the ongoing initiative to enhance corporate governance structures within the civil service. He also recommended deeper collaboration between CRMI and other chartered professional bodies, such as the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), to foster a unified approach to enterprise risk governance.

Speaking, the current MD of NDIC, Mr. Bello Hassan, applauded the transformative leadership of Oseni and reiterated the Corporation’s commitment to strengthening risk management in Nigeria. He emphasized that the current maturity of the risk management profession in the country does not warrant the proliferation of multiple risk institutes. Instead, he advocated for unified collaboration to project Nigeria’s risk management competence on the global stage.